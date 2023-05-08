Dell appoints new managing director for Irish business

Dell Ireland has appointed a new managing director for its Irish business, with Catherine Doyle taking over the role.

Formerly software leader for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region at Dell Technologies, Ms Doyle has held has held a number of roles at the company, including senior director of Dell strategic outsourcers for EMEA and regional sales director for Ireland and southwest UK for Dell EMC.

She will now take over responsibility for the commercial and enterprise business in Ireland, covering both public and private sector organisations. Among her new responsibilities will be helping organisations to implement new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, Edge and multicloud in supporting digital transformation and business goals. She will also oversee the environmental, social and governance contribution made by the Irish business to Dell’s overall strategy.

“With an evolving economic environment, businesses and organisations across Ireland continue to face the challenge of meeting the needs of their customers and managing volatility while also transforming at speed. Emerging technologies such as 5G, AI and Edge will play a vital role in helping organisations to navigate these challenges,” Ms Doyle said. “I’m really looking forward to working with the team to support our customers and partners with market-leading solutions to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and unlock breakthrough innovation. Working with our global and regional experts in our campuses in Cork, Limerick and Dublin we are uniquely positioned to deliver real impact for organisations in every sector.”

Ms Doyle replaces Jason Ward, who is moving to head up the Dell Technologies EMEA Global Alliances team after three years in the role.