Robbie Williams and Billie Eilish help 3Arena garner revenues of €49.2m

Sell out shows by Robbie Williams, Billie Eilish (above), Dua Lipa, Andrea Bocelli and Kendrick Lamar last year helped the 3Arena in Dublin to box office revenues of €49.2 million. Photograph: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty

Sell out shows by Robbie Williams, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Andrea Bocelli and Kendrick Lamar last year helped the 3Arena in Dublin to box office revenues of €49.2 million.

According to figures provided by trade industry journal, Pollstar, the Live Nation owned 3Arena recovered from the Covid-19 shutdown to be ranked in the top 40 best attended arenas worldwide in 2022.

The Pollstar figures – based on returns made by the 3Arena – show that the most lucrative string of gigs last year at the venue were performed by Robbie Williams, Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Kendrick Lamar and Andre Rieu.

Earlier this week, a special one-off gig by Ed Sheeran was announced for the venue in May with tickets starting at €105.85.

READ MORE

Pollstar figures for the year from November 21st 2021 to November 14th last record that a total of 726,314 fans attended the arena showing an average ticket price of €67.75.

Fans of Robbie Williams stumped up €92 per ticket on average for his three gigs last autumn with the ‘Rock DJ’ artist averaging over €1m at the box office for the three nights where 34,529 fans attended.

In September Andrea Bocelli recorded box office sales of €1.1 million for each of the two nights where fans paid out €143 on average.

Over two nights in April, Billie Eilish’s gigs generated €1.99 million after over 24,000 fans went through the doors at the 3Arena to hear her perform ‘Bad Guy’ and ‘Happier than Ever’.

More than 50 years after her US number one hit, ‘Ain’t no Mountain High Enough’, Diana Ross is still a massive draw earning €831,746 at the box office for her one night at the 3Arena last March.

Dua Lipa had two sold out gigs last April which generated €1.1 million. The ‘New Rules’ singer performed in front of 25,374 fans across the two nights.

Last May, Andre Rieu’s gigs generated €2.15 million at the 3Arena.

Rap artist, Kendrick Lamar was one of a select number of artists to generate an average of more than €1 million per night at the 3Arena when his two November gigs took in €2.09 million at the box office. The Kings of Leon recorded a box office take of €1.1 million for one night last June.

Irish artists also featured prominently – Dermot Kennedy generated €891,028 over two dates at the venue in the period under review.

The Script generated €1.3m at the box office across three nights last June. Box office receipts are shared between performer, promoter, ticket seller and venue operator.