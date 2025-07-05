Competition regulator to seek High Court ruling on Boylesports evidence

Competition regulators are seeking a ruling from the High Court dealing with evidence seized from bookie Boylesports in an investigation of the Republic’s gambling businesses. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Competition regulators are seeking a ruling from the High Court dealing with evidence seized from bookie Boylesports in an investigation of the Republic’s gambling businesses.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) recently raided the offices of Boylesports, Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment and Ladbrokes, among others, seeking evidence for an ongoing investigation into possible price fixing.

The commission filed High Court proceedings against Boylesports Enterprise Unlimited Company on Thursday, court records show.

“The case relates to a statutory process initiated by the CCPC under section 33 of the Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2014,“ the regulator confirmed.

“This is a procedural matter related to a criminal investigation under our competition law powers. No further comment can be made at this point.”

Boylesports did not comment. No date has been set for the hearing.

Section 33 of the act bars the commission from taking legally privileged material in an investigation. It must apply to the High Court to decide if information it has acquired is privileged.

The commission has taken similar proceedings involving other betting businesses that it is investigating, including Flutter Entertainment and Ladbrokes.

Owned by its founder, businessman John Boyle, and run by chief executive Vlad Kaltenieks, Boylesports is one of the top three players in the Irish market. It has a significant British business.

CCPC officials and members of An Garda Síochána raided bookies’ premises in the Republic in May as part of its ongoing investigation into breaches of competition law.

The commission has not commented beyond saying that the raids took place and confirming subsequent High Court proceedings involving three firms.

Competition legislation gives the commission significant powers to investigate and gather evidence on suspected breaches of the law, including price fixing.

Its latest move against the bookies comes as their business faces the prospect of a new licensing and regulatory regime in the Republic following the passing of a new law last year.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland will police the licensing system, which will apply to betting shops and casinos as well as online businesses. It will be an offence to operate here without such a permit.

Most companies in the industry say the new system is welcome, as it provides certainty and modernises laws that long predate digital betting.

Boylesports this week announced plans to open 200 new betting shops across the UK and a sponsorship deal with English Premier League side West Ham United.