Dublin-based Integral Finance & Technology acquired by British group

British corporate advisory business GS Verde Group has acquired Dublin-based Integral Finance & Technology (IFT).

IFT was founded by John Slevin and Sinead Leech in 1997. It provides a full suite of finance and accounting solutions to its clients via its technology and software-enabled systems and platforms.

The group supports start-ups, international businesses and owner-managed growth companies with services including management reporting, financial controls, and project finance.

IFT will merge with GS Verde Group in Ireland, adding an additional 12 employees to GS Verde’s Dublin office, with IFT retaining its premises in Dublin 4.

GS Verde said the deal would help it expand its footprint in Ireland and the European Union.

GS Verde Group chief executive Nigel Greenaway said: “The addition of the IFT team, and John and Sinead as founders of that team, to GS Verde is an exciting milestone for the group.

“It marks our continued growth as key advisors on mergers and acquisitions, expands our reach and services within Ireland and the EU, and is also of significant benefit to our clients, providing access to buyers and markets within the UK, Ireland, and further afield.”

IFT director and co-founder John Slevin said: “We are delighted to be joining the GS Verde Group and start working closely with the multidiscipline deal-making team. We look forward to the opportunities that this acquisition brings both for our clients and us as a business.”

GS Verde said the addition of IFT’s services to the group’s offering was part of an ongoing strategy for the corporate finance advisory business, which has grown significantly over the last year.

Across GS Verde’s headquarters in Cardiff, and offices in Bristol and Dublin, staff headcount has risen to over 80-strong, with continued growth planned throughout the UK and EU in 2023.