Communities come together for a few tunes as Charles and Camilla get a taste of a Belfast fleadh

King Charles and Queen Camilla attempt to play the bodhrán during a celebration of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann at Thompson Dock, Belfast, on Tuesday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Under grey skies in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, a note-perfect rendition of I’ll Tell Me Ma welcomed Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla to the city.

Irish traditional musicians from Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann performed the folk song on Tuesday on the first day of the couple’s visit to Northern Ireland.

The event celebrated the upcoming Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, which is due to be hosted in Belfast for the first time in August.

Before their arrival, a flute band from the Belfast Bands Forum – representing marching bands from the Protestant, Unionist and loyalist communities – blasted out Dawning of the Day.

Irish dancers went over their steps with the Ards Comhaltas musicians in a collaboration they have rehearsed since October.

Bodhráns were handed to the royal couple as they joined the special performance.

Bodhrán player Dominic McClean and his mother, Bronagh McClean. Photograph: Seanín Graham

Centre stage was Dominic McClean, an 11-year-old bodhrán player from Bangor, who said he was excited about the event.

“I’ve been playing since I was seven. I was a wee bit nervous about today. But the king and queen were nice and interested in what I was doing,” he said after the performance.

Fiddle player Niall McClean, Dominic’s father, said the royal visitors gave a “huge stamp of approval” to the fleadh.

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“They were excited to hear what the fleadh was all about. Today gave them a real flavour of it,” said McClean, who is chair of Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the host branch of this year’s fleadh.

“One of the things we’ve been working on from the very start was to bring all the communities together.

“Although we’re Irish traditional musicians we’ve been working very hard with the Bands Forum. We saw that today when we mixed together and played a few tunes.

Niall McClean, chair of Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann. Photograph: Seanín Graham

“That’s so important. The fleadh is for everybody.”

Polish and Ukrainian dancers also took part, along with Kurdish, Mexican and African musicians, to “showcase the city’s diversity, a cornerstone of Belfast’s Fleadh Cheoil programme”, organisers said.

On Monday, it was announced that Charles is due to make his first state visit to Ireland since becoming king.

President Catherine Connolly said he “graciously accepted” her invitation during their meeting in Buckingham Palace in London yesterday.

Irish dancers Kerry Cudlip and Olivia Reid. Photograph: Seanín Graham

Following the Belfast royal visit, Irish dancer Kerry Cudlip from Comber said the event was important. “It’s an endorsement of what we’re doing,” she said.

Dancer Olivia Reid said there were “absolutely a lot of nerves” ahead of the performance.

“Everyone thought it was pretty exciting. The king asked us if we were professionals – which we’re not,” she said, laughing.

“It was a two-minute routine involving dancers from different dancing schools. We’ve performed it at other events – it’s been edited as more people have joined us. Some of us play instruments as well.

“It’s weird now it’s over.”