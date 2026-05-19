Six appeals lodged against Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre plans

An Taisce and Johnny Ronan’s real estate group are among parties that have lodged appeals against the planned €100 million partial demolition and redevelopment of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin.

The submission period for appeals to An Coimisiún Pleanála against the Dublin City Council decision to grant planning permission to developers DTDL Ltd is now closed. The commission has confirmed that six third-party appeals have been lodged.

Along with An Taisce and Ronan Group appeals, Martin Murray of Ranelagh has also lodged an individual third-party appeal, as has Frank McDonald, a former environment editor at The Irish Times.

The four appeals lodged ahead of Monday’s deadline follow earlier appeals submitted by Athlone man Oliver Donoghue and the Save St Stephen’s Green Campaign, which has amassed 24,000 signatures in favour of the retention of the shopping centre.

On May 9th, crowds gathered outside the shopping centre to protest against the redevelopment.

The proposal, a BKD Architects/O’Donnell + Tuomey collaboration on behalf of developers Lanthorn, will have capacity for 3,000 office workers along with 19,000sq m (204,500sq ft) of shops.

The An Taisce appeal, signed off by heritage officer Ian Lumley and Kevin Duff from the planning unit, claims “the architectural design of the proposed development does not justify the substantial demolition and loss of the existing building and its contribution to the city’s public realm”.

[ Dublin residents give their views on the plans for Stephen's Green Shopping CentreOpens in new window ]

The appeal says “the provision of a large office development over six floors is in serious conflict with existing and oncoming fundamental changes in office work patterns, as well as with its location in the south retail core of the city”.

In its submission to the council on the scheme, Ronan Group chief executive Rory Williams was primarily concerned with the applicant’s choice to exclude residential use.