Winners of the 2026 Irish Restaurant Awards revealed: The best restaurant, chef, newcomer and more

Michelin-starred restaurants led the honours at the Irish Restaurant Awards on Monday night as Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud was named best restaurant in Ireland, and chef Ahmet Dede of Dede at The Customs House Baltimore received the award for best chef.

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud was established in 1981, and became the first Irish restaurant to hold two Michelin stars in 1996. Located in The Merrion Hotel at 21 Upper Merrion Street, it has retained its two-star status since it was first awarded three decades ago.

Chef Ahmed Dede won the Irish Restaurant Awards’ best restaurant category for the last two years, and this year was honoured as best chef. Dede opened in Baltimore in 2020 during the pandemic, and within a year gained a Michelin star. It added a second star in 2023.

Paul and Máire Flynn of The Tannery Restaurant, Townhouse and Cookery School were presented with an outstanding achievement award. In February, the Flynns announced they will be closing the popular Dungarvan restaurant at the end of 2026 after nearly 30 years in business.

The awards ceremony welcomed 1,000 of the country’s top industry professionals at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road where funds were raised throughout the evening in support of The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Dublin-based Comet, an eatery where the food was described by Irish Times’ restaurant critic Corinna Hardgrave as “the work of a skilled mature chef”, took home the award for best newcomer.

Pub of the year went to The Cobblestone, a celebrated traditional music venue in Dublin which was the subject of a Save the Cobblestone campaign in 2021 following a proposal to develop a nine-storey hotel around the Smithfield pub.

The award for best casual restaurant went to Farmgate in Lismore, while the best gastropub award went to Coyne’s Gastropub & Pantry, located in the Connemara Gaeltacht in Galway.

This year’s awards received 150,000 public nominations for restaurants, cafes and hospitality venues across Ireland, which were submitted by the public through The Irish Times website, media partner of the awards.

In advance of the All-Ireland final, regional awards ceremonies took place across the four provinces, with winners recognised across a wide range of categories. Those winners then progressed to the national final.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Dublin’s Burlington Hotel on Monday night, Seán Collender, president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, said that the awards were “a celebration of the people who make Ireland’s hospitality industry one of the most vibrant and exciting sectors in the country”.

“Gordon Ramsay recently described Ireland as the sleeping giant of European cuisine,” Collender said. “Well, that giant is awakening and tonight is proof of that. Across every county we are seeing incredible creativity, quality and ambition in our restaurants and hospitality businesses”.

Irish Restaurant Awards 2026: The winners

Best Restaurant

Leinster: Bramley Abbeyleix

Bramley Abbeyleix Connacht: The Cottage Restaurant

The Cottage Restaurant Munster: Homestead Cottage

Homestead Cottage Ulster: Noble

Noble Dublin: Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud All Ireland: Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

Best Chef

Ahmet Dede’s was winner of the best chef award. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Connacht: Dave Mullan, Fish & Bean

Dave Mullan, Fish & Bean Ulster: Stevie Toman, Ox Restaurant

Stevie Toman, Ox Restaurant Dublin: Mickael Viljanen, Chapter One

Mickael Viljanen, Chapter One Leinster: John Coffey, Thyme Restaurant

John Coffey, Thyme Restaurant Munster: Ahmet Dede, Dede at The Customs House Baltimore

Ahmet Dede, Dede at The Customs House Baltimore All Ireland: Ahmet Dede, Dede at The Customs House Baltimore

Best Restaurant Manager

Ulster: Paul Vaughan, James St

Paul Vaughan, James St Munster: Elaine Hourigan, 1826 Adare

Elaine Hourigan, 1826 Adare Connacht: Lorraine McHugh, The Selkie

Lorraine McHugh, The Selkie Dublin: Darren Campbell, La Gordita

Darren Campbell, La Gordita Leinster: Carmel Boyle, Ballyfin Demesne

Carmel Boyle, Ballyfin Demesne All Ireland: Carmel Boyle, Ballyfin Demesne

Outstanding Achievement Award

All Ireland: Paul and Máire Flynn, The Tannery Restaurant, Townhouse and Cookery School

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant

Dublin: Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins at Anantara The Marker

Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins at Anantara The Marker Leinster: Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate

Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate Connacht: The Lodge at Ashford Castle

The Lodge at Ashford Castle Ulster: Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate

Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie Estate Munster: Rare at Blue Haven Hotel

Rare at Blue Haven Hotel All Ireland: Rare at Blue Haven Hotel

Best Use of Social Media

Leinster: Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro Ulster: Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen

Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen Munster: The Lifeboat Inn

The Lifeboat Inn Dublin: Rosa Madre

Rosa Madre Connacht: The Dough Bros – Galway

The Dough Bros – Galway All Ireland: The Dough Bros – Galway

Employee Excellence Award

Dublin: Ashling Griffin, King Sitric Seafood Bar & Accommodation

Ashling Griffin, King Sitric Seafood Bar & Accommodation Munster: Ciara O’Shea, Caseys Bar & Restaurant

Ciara O’Shea, Caseys Bar & Restaurant Ulster: Lina Krolenko, Sonder

Lina Krolenko, Sonder Leinster: Sophie Hogan, Hogan’s Farm Shop & Cafe

Sophie Hogan, Hogan’s Farm Shop & Cafe Connacht: Theresa Donlon, Hester’s Golden Eagle Bar and Restaurant

Theresa Donlon, Hester’s Golden Eagle Bar and Restaurant All Ireland: Theresa Donlon, Hester’s Golden Eagle Bar and Restaurant

Best Casual Dining

Ulster: Fisk Seafood Bar

Fisk Seafood Bar Leinster: Inside Out Dublin: Vada

Inside Out Dublin: Vada Munster: Farmgate

Farmgate All Ireland: Farmgate

Best Gastropub

Dublin: FX Buckley @ Ryan’s of Parkgate Street

FX Buckley @ Ryan’s of Parkgate Street Ulster: The Dirty Duck Alehouse

The Dirty Duck Alehouse Munster: Merrys Gastro Pub

Merrys Gastro Pub Leinster: Left Bank

Left Bank Connacht: Coyne’s Gastropub & Pantry

Coyne’s Gastropub & Pantry All Ireland: Coyne’s Gastropub & Pantry

Best Cafe

Leinster: Grálinn Sunny Row

Grálinn Sunny Row Dublin: Two Pups

Two Pups Connacht: Baker 51

Baker 51 Munster: Grumpy Bakers – Cork City

Grumpy Bakers – Cork City Ulster: General Merchants

General Merchants All Ireland: General Merchants

Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine

Dublin: Volpe NERA

Volpe NERA Connacht: Blackthorn at The Twelve Hotel

Blackthorn at The Twelve Hotel Ulster: No. 9 Market Square

No. 9 Market Square Leinster: Bearú

Bearú Munster: Solas Tapas & Wine

Solas Tapas & Wine All Ireland: Solas Tapas & Wine

Best Newcomer

Kevin O’Donnell and Laura Chabal of Comet. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Ulster: Capparelli at The Mill

Capparelli at The Mill Leinster: Ernie’s @ Shackleton Experience

Ernie’s @ Shackleton Experience Munster: 505

505 Connacht: Fawn Food & Wine

Fawn Food & Wine Dublin: Comet

Comet All Ireland: Comet

Pub of the Year

Leinster: The Dylan Whisky Bar

The Dylan Whisky Bar Ulster: Linnet Inn

Linnet Inn Connacht: McDonnells Bar

McDonnells Bar Munster: J. & K. Walsh Victorian Spirit Grocer

J. & K. Walsh Victorian Spirit Grocer Dublin: The Cobblestone

The Cobblestone All Ireland: The Cobblestone

Best Wine Experience

Ulster: El Tapas Grá

El Tapas Grá Leinster: Delgany Wine Cottage

Delgany Wine Cottage Munster: MacCurtain Wine Cellar

MacCurtain Wine Cellar Connacht: Daróg Wine Bar

Daróg Wine Bar Dublin: 64 Wine

64 Wine All Ireland: 64 Wine

Best Customer Service

Connacht: Harrisons Bar & Restaurant

Harrisons Bar & Restaurant Munster: The Glass Curtain

The Glass Curtain Leinster: Reeds Restaurant at Ferrycarrig Hotel

Reeds Restaurant at Ferrycarrig Hotel Dublin: La Maison

La Maison Ulster: Frae

Frae All Ireland: Frae

Best world Cuisine

Leinster: Sanjay’s Kitchen

Sanjay’s Kitchen Connacht: Kombu – Ramen & Bao Bar

Kombu – Ramen & Bao Bar Ulster: Braai Restaurant Donegal

Braai Restaurant Donegal Dublin: Bigfan

Bigfan Munster: Miyazaki

Miyazaki All Ireland: Miyazaki

Best Sustainable Practices

Dublin: Fairmental

Fairmental Ulster: Killeavy Castle Estate

Killeavy Castle Estate Munster: Woodlands House Hotel & Spa

Woodlands House Hotel & Spa Leinster: Solas Eco Garden Centre

Solas Eco Garden Centre Connacht: Kai

Kai All Ireland: Kai

Innovator of the Year

Munster: Slow and Steady

Slow and Steady Leinster: The Centre of Food Culture Ireland

The Centre of Food Culture Ireland Connacht: Builín Blasta Cafe & Bakery

Builín Blasta Cafe & Bakery Ulster: Waterman House

Waterman House Dublin: Mr Fox Whiskey

Mr Fox Whiskey All Ireland: Mr Fox Whiskey

Local Food Hero

Leinster: Kian Louët-Feisser, Carlingford Oyster Company

Kian Louët-Feisser, Carlingford Oyster Company Connacht: Cillian Ó Móráin and Naomi Clarkin, Mescan Brewery

Cillian Ó Móráin and Naomi Clarkin, Mescan Brewery Dublin: Peter Caviston, Cavistons Restaurant and Food Emporium

Peter Caviston, Cavistons Restaurant and Food Emporium Ulster: Jordan Weir, The Dairy – Bistro, Butchers & Farm Shop

Jordan Weir, The Dairy – Bistro, Butchers & Farm Shop Munster: Eunice Power, Waterford Festival of Food

Eunice Power, Waterford Festival of Food All Ireland: Eunice Power, Waterford Festival of Food

Best Cocktail Experience

All Ireland: Roge Austin, Vintage Cocktail Club

Food Truck of the Year

All Ireland: Misunderstood Heron

Best Cookery School

All Ireland: Picado Mexican Pantry

Best Learning and Development