World markets mixed as Trump says there is ‘good chance’ for nuclear deal with Iran

Wall Street’s main indexes fell, pressured by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, as mounting inflation concerns sent the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level in more than a year.

World markets were mixed on Tuesday while oil prices eased after US president Donald Trump said he paused a planned attack on Iran and referred to a “good chance” for a nuclear deal.

US crude fell 0.52 per cent to $108.09 (€93.11) a barrel and Brent fell to $110.26 per barrel, down 1.64 per cent on the day.

Dublin

Euronext Dublin closed down 0.4 per cent as Ryanair suffered another hit arising from the crisis in the Gulf.

The budget airline finished down 3.2 per cent at €22.35 a day after chief executive Michael O’Leary said the company would cut summer fares to maintain demand with the fallout from the three-month-old conflict in the Middle East spooking consumers.

It was a bad day for Kingspan too as the Cavan-based insulation specialist finished the day down 3 per cent. Builder Cairn Homes fell 1.7 per cent, while Glenveagh Properties climbed 0.2 per cent.

On a more positive note, food ingredients giant Kerry Group soared 4 per cent to €75.60, while Glanbia was up 0.1 per cent.

Among the financial names, AIB finished the day up 1.1 per cent, while Bank of Ireland and PTSB both were both up 0.7 per cent at close of business.

London

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 ended slightly higher as the global move higher in government bond yields hit sentiment, overshadowing optimism stemming from labour market data that eased worries of an immediate rate hike.

The index closed 0.1 per cent higher at 10,330.5 points after rising as much as 0.8 per cent earlier in the day. The midcap FTSE 250 reversed its initial gains to fall 0.2 per cent.

Most FTSE 350 sectors trended higher, with medical equipment and services and personal goods among the top gainers.

A drop in metal prices hit miners listed in the UK, with the sector for precious metal miners sliding 3.7 per cent, and industrial metal miners down 2.7 per cent.

Among single stocks, IG Group rose 10.5 per cent, the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100, after it raised its annual and medium-term revenue forecasts for the second time this year.

Also weighing on the FTSE 100 were weak miners amid soft metals prices. Antofagasta, Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining and Anglo American were prominent fallers, down 3.5 per cent, 4.7 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively.

Europe

European stocks were higher, further recovering ground lost on Friday when they dropped 1.5 per cent as bond market jitters spread to equities.

Stocks in Europe, which is a net importer of energy and has fewer major tech firms, remain below pre-war levels and have lagged far behind their US peers.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.3 per cent. Elsewhere, the Cac 40 in Paris ended down 0.1 per cent, and the Dax 40 in Frankfurt advanced 0.4 per cent.

New York

Wall Street’s main indexes fell, pressured by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, as mounting inflation concerns sent the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level in more than a year.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with consumer discretionary and technology being the biggest drags on the benchmark index.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq extended losses for the third consecutive session, as rising yields pressured technology and other growth stocks. Higher yields typically hurt such companies because their valuations depend heavily on future profit expectations.

Software stocks, which had helped lead gains earlier in the session, were also caught in the broader selling pressure. The S&P 500 software index slipped 0.3 per cent, after gaining roughly 5 per cent over the previous three sessions.

Healthcare was a rare bright spot and led sector gains by rising 1.3 per cent.

Among other movers, cloud firm Akamai Technologies fell 4.9 per cent after announcing a $2.6 billion convertible bond offering. (Additional reporting: Agencies)