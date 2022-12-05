Optiva to double workforce as it expands in Northern Ireland

Belfast's waterfront. Canadian technology firm Optiva is to expand its operations in the city, adding new jobs in software engineering and technology development.

The company, which provides cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, plans to double its current workforce at its centre if excellence in the city to 40, with recruitment already underway.

“We are not waiting for the future of telecom; we are helping to create it, and our Belfast presence is paramount in helping us to achieve this,” said Richard McLaughlin, senior director of software engineering and site lead at Optiva. “Whilst we examined other locations across Europe, Northern Ireland was a logical choice for our first Centre of Excellence, given its reputation as a thriving technology centre and concentration of global software companies, universities and talent.”

Optiva opened its centre of excellence in Belfast last year, working with Invest Northern Ireland on its expansion. It currently employs 21 people.

“We are now growing at pace and are actively recruiting across a range of software engineering roles to help us realise our ambition to be a global leader in the provision of mission-critical, cloud-native monetisation solutions for [communication service provider] globally,“ Mr McLaughlin said.

“We are grateful to Invest NI for its ongoing support and advice, and we look forward to growing our team here.”

Invest NI’s director of technology and services George McKinney said the move underlined Optiva’s commitment to Northern Ireland.

“Attracting more high-value inward investment is a priority in the Department for the Economy’s 10X Economic Vision and its investments like this one from Optiva, which play an important role in this vision,” he said.

“With a strong local leadership team, Optiva is recruiting at pace, with 21 of the roles already in place. With very competitive salaries, these jobs will contribute in excess of £2.4 million in annual wages to the Northern Ireland economy.”