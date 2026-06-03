Online travel agent won’t use Ryanair’s booking system to resell flights

On-line agent eDreams has agreed not to access Ryanair's booking systems following a court case. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien / THE IRISH TIMES

Online travel agent eDreams has agreed not to use Ryanair’s booking system to resell the airline’s flights, ending litigation between the pair, court documents show.

Ryanair has been fighting court battles in various jurisdictions to prevent online travel agents from selling its flights without the carrier’s agreement.

eDreams recently agreed that it would no longer access Ryanair’s travel agent direct booking system, a deal enshrined in an Irish High Court order that ended legal action between the two companies.

The order also means that Ryanair can restrict its travel agent direct booking system to “bricks and mortar” travel businesses, according to the airline’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary.

The order shows that Madrid, Spain-based eDreams Odigeo SA and Vacaciones eDreams SL, agreed that neither they nor their subsidiaries or associates, would access or make use of Ryanair’s travel agent direct booking system.

In a statement, Ryanair pointed out that the system was designed specifically for “genuine bricks and mortar travel agents” which book flights through dedicated airline accounts.

In March 2025 it emerged that eDreams was accessing the system and reselling Ryanair flights without the airline’s permission, according to the company’s statement.

Ryanair subsequently went to court to halt this. As a result, eDreams gave a permanent undertaking not to use Ryanair’s travel agent direct system.

O’Leary, maintained that by agreeing to the High Court order, eDreams was accepting that it could not access Ryanair’s travel agents’ booking platform.

He added that it showed that Ryanair was entitled to limit use of the system to bricks and mortar agents.

Ryanair has deals with online travel agents allowing them resell its flights at its prices and giving the airline direct access to the passengers’ details.

O’Leary argued that eDreams could strike a similar deal with Ryanair if it accepted the same terms that rivals have negotiated with the Irish company.

Last minute, Kiwi and Booking.com are among the online agents that have deals with Ryanair.

In August last year, Booking.com and several affiliates agreed deals allowing the companies sell Ryanair flights to customers booking holidays through their websites. The agreement ended litigation between the pair in the US courts.