Can I keep receiving my invalidity pension when my maternity benefit starts?

'I know I am entitled to maternity leave from my employer but I’m wondering if my invalidity pension can continue?' Graphic: Paul Scott

I am a post-primary teacher on sick leave recovering from breast cancer treatment.

I am in receipt of sick pay from my place of work (Education and Training Board) and I receive the invalidity pension. My ETB sick leave expires in June and I am expecting in July.

I have been teaching for almost two decades and know I am entitled to maternity leave from my employer but I’m wondering if my invalidity pension can continue? Or do I have to transfer to the State maternity benefit?

If so can I transfer back to the invalidity pension benefit once my maternity leave expires?

It appears that the reader may have to forfeit her invalidity pension for the maternity benefit, though she may be able to transfer back once her maternity leave ends.

To answer this query, we asked the Department of Social Protection about the reader’s case and entitlements. Noting that it could not comment on individual cases, it encouraged the reader to make contact directly to discuss their entitlements.

Generally speaking, it said, a person cannot receive two weekly social welfare payments at the same time. However, the reader will be able to choose to receive whichever payment is higher.

“A person in receipt of invalidity pension cannot be paid maternity benefit at the same time but would be eligible for the higher of the payments,” the department said.

Maternity benefit is a weekly payment of €299, which is paid for 26 weeks to women who are on maternity leave from work and who meet the required PRSI contribution conditions.

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Invalidity pension, on the other hand, is a weekly payment made to those who cannot work due to a long-term illness or disability and who are covered by social insurance (PRSI).

Given that the invalidity pension is paid at the weekly rate of €259.50, the reader will need to switch to the maternity benefit once they take their maternity leave.

The reader should apply for maternity benefit at least six weeks before she plans to go on leave.

Once their maternity benefit lapses after 26 weeks, they will be able to receive the invalidity pension again if they are unable to attend work.

“A person in receipt of invalidity pension, who subsequently transfers to maternity benefit, may revert back to their invalidity pension if they are unable to return to work due to their illness,” the department said.

It added that recipients of both maternity benefit and invalidity pension may qualify for an increased payment if they have dependants.