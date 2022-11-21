Dublin Aerospace to hire 106 workers

A technician works on a aircraft engine at Dublin Aerospace. The company is hiring 106 new workers over the next six months.

Dublin Aerospace is seeking 106 workers for its operations in the capital and Co Meath, the aircraft maintenance specialist confirmed on Monday.

The company, founded by aviation entrepreneur Conor McCarthy, repairs and maintains aircraft at an operation in Dublin Airport while it has a specialised landing-gear facility in Ashbourne, Co Meath and a business in Exeter, England.

Dublin Aerospace said on Monday that it is hiring 106 workers for its Irish operations across a number of trades and skills.

The company is looking for fitter/turners, toolmakers, technicians and mechanics, sheet metal workers, panel beaters and others.

READ MORE

Dublin Aerospace noted that the positions were particularly relevant for tradespeople considering career changes.

The news comes as the company boosts workers’ basic pay by 19 per cent, with a further 6 per cent increase due in 2023.

Dublin Aerospace will also up annual leave, rise pension contributions and its workers’ profit-sharing scheme.

Winter is a normally busy time for aircraft maintenance businesses, as airlines use this period to have aircraft checked and maintained as demand is lower than in summer.

William Flaherty, Dublin Aerospace chief executive, said that while the company would prefer candidates to have experience, it would fully train all suitable recruits.

“We operate in a globally competitive sector where having the right talent, skills and attitude is crucial to our success,” he added.

Dublin Aerospace maintains and repairs Airbus and Boeing commercial aircraft for its airline clients in the Republic.

Its British subsidiary, Exeter Aerospace, specialises in smaller regional planes, including ATRs and Embraer.