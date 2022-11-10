Amazon to review unprofitable business units in cost-cutting push

The Amazon fulfilment centre at Baldonnell Business Park, Dublin, which opened earlier this year. Elsewhere, the ecommerce giant has been paring back plans to expand its logistics operations amid a slowdown in consumer spending and the broader tech sector. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Amazon is to conduct a cost-cutting review, aimed at trimming back unprofitable business units amid a broader slowdown in the global tech sector, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

It follows an announcement last week that ecommerce and tech behemoth would pause hiring across its global corporate workforce in a bid to cut costs.

The Wall Street Journal reported that among the units to be reviewed are Amazon’s devices business and its Alexa voice assistant business.

When approached by The Irish Times, the company did not provide a breakdown of Amazon’s Irish headcount and the distribution of workers based in the State across the various business units.

However, the company, which opened its first Irish warehouse or “fulfilment centre” in Baldonnell Business Park in Dublin in September, said last year that the new facility would create 500 jobs, bringing its Irish headcount to 5,000.

A spokeswoman for Amazon Ireland said that the review is “part of our annual operating plan review, which occurs in the fall each year”.

“As part of this year’s review, we’re of course taking into account the current macro-environment and considering opportunities to optimise costs,” she said.

Asked what the review could mean for the future of Amazon’s Irish operations, the spokeswoman said: “We remain excited about the future of our larger businesses, as well as newer initiatives like Prime Video, Alexa, Grocery, Kuiper, Zoox, and Healthcare.”

She said the company also remains optimistic about the future of the Alexa product, which “remains an important part of the business and area of investment of Amazon”.

Last month, Amazon warned that consumer spending was in “uncharted waters”, becoming the latest big tech company to warn of slower growth and higher costs.

Poor performance by its core retail unit has led Amazon to backtrack on its aggressive logistics expansion plans. It has paused, or cancelled operating, at least 50 US warehouses, according to data from logistics analyst Marc Wulfraat. It has also reduced its workforce from a high of 1.62 million in March this year to 1.55 million at the end of September.

The company’s share price, down around 45 per cent in 2022, climbed as much as 11 per cent in trading following the Wall Street Journal report on Thursday.

The news comes in a grim week on the jobs front within the ecosystem of global tech companies based in Ireland. The Government is to bring forward revisions to the State’s enterprise policy in a white paper as soon as next month, following considerable job losses at Twitter, Meta owner Facebook and Zendesk since the start of November. – Additional reporting: Copyright The Financial Times 2022