The cost of motor insurance claims jumped by almost one quarter in the 12 months to the middle of last year, new figures published by the Central Bank suggest. Conor Pope reports.

Staying with costs, homes and businesses face electricity bill increases of up to €16 a-year if regulators approve State companies’ plans to spend billions boosting the Republic’s power networks. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Microsoft began its third round of job cuts this year across its global operations on Wednesday as it looks to shed an additional 9,000 workers, including some in Ireland, in a bid to control costs. Ian Curran reports.

The flow of multinational investment into Ireland accelerated in the first six months of 2025 despite the uncertainty around US tariffs. IDA Ireland’s latest half-year report said the agency supported 179 investments in the six months to June with the potential to create more than 10,000 jobs. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

In Net Results, Emmet Ryan highlights why the EU’s plan to access phone messages is hairbrained, even if the intention is a good one.

Cantillon looks at how AI is already impacting jobs at big tech firms while also beaking down the Central Bank’s report on insurance costs.

Irish fintech Fenergo is set to create 300 jobs in Dublin as part of a €100 million global expansion which will see 500 jobs created globally. “This recruitment initiative is really to solidify our position as the number one in the global market in the financial technology and financial crime space,” Fenergo founder and chief executive Marc Murphy told The Irish Times’ Hugh Dooley.

In Inside Business, host Ciaran Hancock looks at the phenomenon of the D4 farmer. Not some wealthy entrepreneur herding cattle in Ballsbridge but wealthy individuals buying up farmland around the country as a wheeze to reduce the inheritance tax bills for their children. How does the tax break work? What impact will it have on land prices? And is anything being done to change it? He speaks to Fiona Reddan of the Irish Times and Marty Murphy, head of tax at IFAC Ireland.

US president Donald Trump wants Apple to move production out of China and back to the US, but the tech firm is expanding operations in India. Here’s how it is doing it.

In Innovators to Watch, Olive Keogh meets an Irish tech firm that promises to slash cybersecurity audit times with AI.

Ireland’s services sector suffered “a significant loss of momentum” at the halfway mark of 2025, according to new data from AIB. Activity, new business, and employment all rose “only modestly”, the bank said in its monthly pulse-check of the sector. Colin Gleeson has the story.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to construct three new data centres in north Dublin that “will have no significant impact on climate”. Gordon Deegan has read the plans.

