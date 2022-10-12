An Post launches digital stamp for domestic postage

An Post has launched what it claims is the world’s first digital stamp that can be bought in seconds, at any time and from anywhere using the An Post app.

Buyers can purchase the stamp through the app, and handwrite the 12-digit code supplied on the envelope.

The stamp will also come with next working day delivery, provided the item is posted by the last posting time on the day, and confirmation by text or email.

But that convenience will cost consumers, with the price for a letter coming in at €2, compared to €1.25 for a regular national stamp. Large A4 envelopes will cost €3.80 per stamp. The digital stamp can only be used for postage within the Republic of Ireland.

READ MORE

“The development and implementation of the digital stamp is a major step forward in the digital transformation of our mails and parcels business and marks the next step in our commitment to meeting the changing demands of our customers with accessible and easy to use innovative, digital services,” said Des Morley, chief digital and technology officer at An Post. “Once the digital stamp code is created, our letter sorting technology recognises it as a ‘real live’ stamp as it’s processed for delivery, before the postperson scans it to send confirmation of delivery as it drop’s through the receiver’s letterbox.”

The stamp was created in response to increased customer demand for fast, easy-to-use, digitalised services.

“We’re determined to continue developing products and services to make life easier and services more accessible for our customers. Here we have a great innovation that works for everyone; busy individuals who are time-poor and want to purchase stamps at a time and place that works for them; or last minute senders as well as need to post at irregular hours and may not have stamps to hand,” said Garrett Bridgeman, managing director of An Post Commerce.

“The Digital Stamp is incredibly handy, it’s available anywhere and anytime in the An Post App and the confirmation of delivery provides great peace of mind to the customer. Our cutting edge sorting technology identifies only correctly acquired digital stamp codes. The Digital stamp the extensive range of beautiful physical stamps available at post offices, shops and online.”