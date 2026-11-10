Teaching Irish in European schools: ‘There’s more of a connection with the language’

At La Scuola Europea di Varese in northern Italy, Irish is one of the many languages students encounter as they move around the school.

“I do have some earnest efforts from students of all nationalities when they find this strange foreign script on posters or projected on the whiteboard,” says Mairéad Young from Dublin, who has been teaching through English and Irish at the school for seven years.

The school in Varese is one of a group of European Schools, which are educational establishments jointly controlled by the governments of member states of the European Union, offering education to students from nursery to secondary level. The schools primarily serve the children of staff working for European institutions.

Fully qualified Irish teachers can apply for a secondment to the European Schools system for up to nine years through the Department of Education.

A considerable focus is placed on language learning at these schools. Teachers are expected to be able to communicate in a vehicular language, (English, French or German), with knowledge of the language of the country of the school also desirable.

“First language tuition begins in nursery, second language from the start of primary and third language from the beginning of the secondary and is obligatory until the final two years of secondary. Irish is taught as ‘Other National Language’, a syllabus it shares with Catalan, Maltese, Swedish in Finland and Finnish in Sweden,” notes Young.

Mairéad Young.

Pupils of Irish origin are eligible to study the language at the schools. This year, Young teaches Irish to one final-year student.

She says this smaller class size allows her to “make content engaging for the students in front of you, and you know the students very well as individuals”.

“I think this is something really special for students,” Young adds. “It can feel pastoral. I’m not sure anyone wants my life advice, but since we’re yapping away in Irish, it feels pedagogically justified!”

She says the syllabus for Irish at the European School is focused on “developing language proficiency”, aligning with the CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Languages).

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Reflecting on the Leaving Certificate curriculum for Irish, Young feels “there is too much for students to study, too many hours of exams, and too much pressure to teach to the exam. I think it’s really important that students experience authentic literature and modern expression of Gaelic culture, but it is obvious that we need to align this better to proficiency levels and classroom times.”

She also feels that, at primary level in Ireland, the required proficiency for teachers is too low. “I know what B1 level (lower intermediate) feels like as a learner, and the thought of delivering lessons at that level fills me with nightmares. I’m sure there are lots of talented, creative teachers teaching enjoyable lessons, but teaching it like a puzzle, and not like a living language.”

One solution she suggests to this is having “specialised Irish language teachers”, who “travel from classroom to classroom to teach Irish and subjects through Irish.” She says her own children have benefited from this, “with native francophone teachers throughout primary school alongside their anglophone base teacher”.

Emma McGrath, a primary school teacher who taught in Co Tipperary before moving to the European School Brussels I on the Berkendael site, feels that students can be “more positive towards Irish” at the European Schools, “because they’re exposed to so many languages here”.

“Nearly all the kids speak so many different languages, and they see different cultures and different languages within the environment, so they are more positive towards Irish, and they see that as kind of representing them, and there’s more of a connection with Irish, or more wanting to speak Irish.”

Emma McGrath in Brussels.

She adds that part of the curriculum involves “an emphasis on developing children’s Irish culture and identity as well. So we always celebrate St Patrick’s Day, we do dancing, they wear green. We try and make it a fun thing. Halloween as well, we celebrate that. So it’s not just about developing the Irish language.”

McGrath teaches a primary school class through English, and when students go to their second language class, she teaches Irish. “The groups [of Irish students] are very small,” she says. “It’s really nice in groups of three or four, because they get loads of attention, they get loads of chances to talk. When we’re playing games, everyone gets so many opportunities to participate.”

Compared with the curriculum for Irish she taught in Ireland, she feels the European School’s curriculum is more clearly defined on grammar and themes.

“One of the themes that’s different is there’s life in a European school here. So teaching them about the setting they’re in, and teaching them a little about the names of the countries in Europe and stuff like that.”

McGrath says it’s easier to focus language learning on the personal experiences of students in the class, given its small nature.

“For example, this morning when I was teaching primary three, I had them bring pictures of their family, and we were talking about ‘cé hé seo, cé hí seo, seo é mo dheartháir, seo í mo dheirfiúr’, and the hair colour and the eye colour and things like that. I think it’s easier to do things focused on the specific children in the class because the numbers are so small, and they get so much practice and you’re right there to help them, so that works quite well.”

She notes that the levels of Irish can be varied among students within the groups, with some children coming from Gaelscoileanna in Ireland, some who start learning Irish at the European School and some who are the children of Irish language translators in the institutions.

All parents are “very supportive and very happy their children are learning Irish, and help at home with the learning”, McGrath says.

She says that in her school, “all children who are Irish in the anglophone section study Irish, and some Irish children in the French section study Irish too.”