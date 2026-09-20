‘America has been great to me but I see the world through my Irish eyes’

Elaine Brennan, who moved from Clare to the US in the 1990s on a Morrison visa. 'New York is a city of contrasts. You have immense wealth and extreme hardship.'

Elaine Brennan was one of the lucky recipients of a Morrison visa that enabled her to embark on a career in the US in 1994. The Ennis-born life science graduate feels she has benefited enormously from that privilege, so when the opportunity came to thank the man who paved an early path for her, she didn’t hesitate.

Brennan, who holds a senior position at Northwell Health, the largest private employer in the state of New York, was at a dinner in the city three years ago hosted by the consul general which included a select group of Irish-born business figures, as well as the Taoiseach.

“I asked every one of these people around the table how they had come to America. The overwhelming response was that it was through the Morrison visa. Something clicked in me and I wondered was there any way we could thank him,” she says.

Loretta Brennan Glucksman, the prominent Irish-American philanthropist, was also at the table. She knew the former congressman Bruce Morrison and offered to make an introduction. This proved the seed for a foundation named in his honour.

The Morrison visa programme created a specific allocation over a three-year period for nationals from countries that were underrepresented in US immigration. Some 40 per cent of these visas were designated for Irish immigrants from both sides of the Border, resulting in 45,000 people from the island securing access to a life in the US.

The Morrison Legacy Foundation’s aims are to document the programme’s history, analyse its social impact and foster a deeper appreciation of the shared heritage between Ireland and the US through partnerships with cultural and educational institutes.

Morrison was honoured at the foundation’s inaugural gala dinner last year. “It was really important for me to acknowledge him while he is still alive. He serves on our board and is as sharp as a tack,” Brennan says.

Brennan’s three-decade career in the US has seen her pivot several times, but life science has been a common thread. She landed first in Florida and soon moved on to a position in Boston, often working late into the evening in a laboratory, publishing scientific papers, filing patents and lecturing one day a week in MIT.

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She enjoys telling the story of how she had filed a patent for a biodegradable confectionery product and the cheque she received that day was from a household-name brand to buy the patent for the princely sum of $5. While not uncommon, it proved a turning point for her.

“I knew there was a better path for me. I ripped up the cheque, booked a Greyhound to New York and crashed with my friend Mary.”

Brennan didn’t have a new job lined up but knew she wanted to work in the commercial end of the life science business. Securing a job there proved elusive at first. “This was the era before email was prevalent and I remember mailing about 100 résumés to companies and not a single response. I was applying for business development roles, but they just saw me as a lab rat.”

Taking what she admits was a more calculated approach to the task, the Clare woman took a job as a doctor’s receptionist, knowing that would put her in regular contact with drug company reps. The gamble paid off. “The doctor I worked with pulled me into his office one day and said ‘I don’t think this is the career for you’ but by that stage I had a job lined up at Roche.”

Brennan threw herself into the role there, working in infectious diseases area, including a major HIV drug. Although a devastating disease, Brennan says it was also a very exciting time to be working in this area as the team she worked with could see the major breakthroughs that were happening in treatment. She was also involved in the marketing launch of a very successful hepatitis drug called Pegasys.

When an opportunity presented itself to work with Enterprise Ireland running its life sciences division in the US, she jumped at the chance. While it involved a significant drop in salary and benefits, Brennan was excited by the prospect of helping Irish companies achieve success in the US market. It also developed a network of contacts that helps her to this day. Among her notable achievements in this role was successfully promoting Ireland as a leading centre of excellence for gastroenterology.

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Her last pivot was to Northwell Health, which has 28 hospitals, over 105,000 employees and 1,000 care locations in New York state. As executive director of its global strategic partnerships team, she has responsibility for developing collaborative and strategic relationships, including creating opportunities for early-stage companies with the established pharma and biotech industries.

Reflecting again on the opportunities presented to her by her access to the United States via the visa, she says: “America has been great to me, and I feel I have two loyalties, but I see the world through my Irish eyes. I get back to Ireland as often as I can and unlike people who have gone to more far-flung places such as Australia, it’s very easy to get back to Ireland from here, even for a weekend.”

She is busy helping to plan the foundation’s second gala, which takes place later this month and will honour publisher Niall O’Dowd for his significant contributions to the Irish-American community and his role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Downtime is spent playing tennis and vacationing in a holiday home in Florida. Brennan also enjoys all of the attractions of living in the Big Apple.

“New York is a city of contrasts. You have immense wealth and extreme hardship. You’ve got the global influences and the deeply local neighbourhoods. You can be as individual as you want but you can also belong to whatever community you want. I have friends across many nationalities, as well as my Irish ones.”