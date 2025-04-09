US tariffs Q&A: How will Irish consumers be affected?

Make-up is among the products used by Irish consumers likely to be impacted by the imposition of tariffs. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We’ve a clearer idea of how the EU is responding to Donald Trump’s tariffs now, do we?

We do indeed. The European Commission is set to get approval to impose counter-tariffs of between 10 and 25 per cent on close to 2,000 categories of US products with the impact staggered between now and the end of the year. Some of the tariffs will be imposed from later this month, others will kick in from the middle of May and the rest will take effect at the beginning of December.

And what products are we talking about?

The list is very, very long and covers everything from machine parts and manufacturing equipment to niche crafting products and diamonds and things commonly found on Irish supermarket shelves.

Sounds random?

It represents a “careful mix” of products drafted with an eye to the potential for a targeted US backlash against sectors of the EU economy, according to one EU diplomat.

Can you give me a flavour of what is on the list?

In the first instance, goods such as cranberries, cranberry juices, oranges and orange juices will be hit with 25 per cent tariffs kicking in on April 15th. This category of products first had tariffs imposed by the EU in 2018 during Mr Trump’s first outing as US president but were suspended in 2021. On May 16th, a 25 per cent tariff will take effect on a second batch of products including steel, meat, certain chocolates and hundreds of other products. And from December 1st tariffs will be imposed on nuts, soybeans and more.

I’ve heard US yachts and motor boats will be taxed but that won’t impact me so what will?

Certain products are niche for sure but many things impacted will be commonly found in Irish shops and Irish homes. Sweetcorn tobacco products, essential oils, make-up and hair products, wool, cotton, denim, shoes, ceramics, step ladders, electrical appliances, parts of electrical appliances, perfumes, flasks and carpets are just some of the things coming into Ireland from the US that are likely to be hit with higher tariffs.

And it is 25 per cent across the board is it?

No. Many products will see a 25 per cent duty imposed while others will see the tariff rate set at 10 per cent.

And if a tariff of 25 per cent is imposed on my €100 perfume does that mean it will instantly jump in price to €125?

No. Tariffs are government-imposed duties on imported goods which are paid by businesses importing goods and not automatically by the end user. Once they’re imposed, companies will calculate whether they can pass them on in full to consumers or absorb them. Typically what happens is the cost is spread along the supply chain, with companies, distributors, retailers and consumers all taking a hit.

So if a 25 per cent tariff is imposed on my US perfume how much will I pay?

The entirely speculative answer is between 5 and 10 per cent.

And what else is likely to happen?

The situation is fluid. A week ago some market analysts were suggesting that tariff induced inflation might put the brakes on rate cuts but now the mood music has shifted and fears of recession trumps - if that is not the wrong word - fears of inflation. The US will probably suffer an “inflationary shock,” but economists in Europe are confident the disinflation trend is “solid” while the euro’s rise since Mr Trump announced his tariffs will help contain upward price pressures.

What does that mean?

It means the European Central Bank is expected to cut its interest rates by a quarter of a point next week and follow it up with a similarly sized rate cut in June. There could be four rate cuts between now and September which would see the rate at which tens of thousands of Irish mortgages are priced at falling to 1.65 per cent. It should also put downward pressure on variable rates and fixed rates in the future. It will negatively impact savers however.

What about oil prices?

Oil always suffers when there is talk of recession and it has been taking a hammering on global markets ever since the US administration announced details of its global tariffs. Crude is currently priced at levels not seen since 2021. That should filter down to Irish forecourts by early May and will see petrol and diesel prices fall, perhaps considerably. It may also reverse a trend of higher domestic gas and electricity prices although it is too early to say when that might happen. It certainly won’t happen in the short term as companies tend to buy months in advance and will have paid considerably higher prices for both electricity and gas than they would have paid if bought this week or last week.