Noam Chomsky’s wife apologises for their ‘grave mistake’ in Epstein ties

Noam Chomsky and his wife, Valeria, made a “grave mistake” and were “careless” not to thoroughly research the background of Jeffrey Epstein, Valeria Chomsky said in a lengthy statement on Saturday, adding that Epstein had deceived them.

The relationship between Noam Chomsky, the 97-year-old linguist and philosopher, and Epstein has been under scrutiny after documents released by the US justice department shed light on their friendship.

As Epstein came under scrutiny for sex trafficking allegations in 2019, he asked Chomsky for advice on how to respond. “I’ve watched the horrible way you are being treated in the press and public. It’s painful to say, but I think the best way to proceed is to ignore it,” Chomsky wrote in a message signed “Noam” that Epstein shared in email with an associate.

“What the vultures dearly want is a public response, which then provides a public opening for an onslaught of venomous attacks, many from just publicity seekers or cranks of all sorts,” Noam Chomsky wrote in the message. “That’s particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder.”

Noam Chomsky is one of several prominent people who were revealed to be in friendly communication with Epstein even after his 2008 guilty plea. Many now face renewed scrutiny over their ties to the disgraced financier.

Some of Noam Chomsky’s communications with Epstein took place after the Miami Herald published a bombshell story in 2018 detailing how Epstein preyed on underage girls and received an unusually lenient plea deal in 2008. On Saturday, Valeria Chomsky acknowledged the couple had read that story, but said the couple wasn’t aware of the extent of Epstein’s crimes until after his second arrest in July 2019.

“We were careless in not thoroughly researching his background. This was a grave mistake, and for that lapse in judgment, I apologise on behalf of both of us. Noam shared with me, before his stroke, that he felt the same way,” she said (Chomsky suffered a massive stroke in 2023). “It was deeply disturbing for both of us to realise we had engaged with someone who presented as a helpful friend but led a hidden life of criminal, inhumane, and perverted acts.”

Valeria Chomsky is the linguist’s second wife; they married in 2014.

She said Chomsky’s 2019 advice to Epstein on rehabilitating his image should be understood “in context”.

“Epstein had claimed to Noam that he [Epstein] was being unfairly persecuted, and Noam spoke from his own experience in political controversies with the media. Epstein created a manipulative narrative about his case, which Noam, in good faith, believed in,” she said in her statement. “It is now clear that it was all orchestrated, having as, at least, one of Epstein’s intentions to try to have someone like Noam repairing Epstein’s reputation by association.

“Noam’s criticism was never directed at the women’s movement; on the contrary, he has always supported gender equity and women’s rights. What happened was that Epstein took advantage of Noam’s public criticism towards what came to be known as ‘cancelling culture’ to present himself as a victim of it,” she added.

Another message from Noam Chomsky released by the House oversight committee last year showed Chomsky saying it was a “most valuable experience” to have “regular contact” with Epstein (it’s unclear if the message was ever sent to anyone). Other messages released by the justice department show Epstein sharing a phallic joke with Chomsky, and Chomsky “fantasising about the Caribbean island”.

Valeria Chomsky said that the couple attended dinners at Epstein’s town house in New York City, stayed at his apartments there and in Paris, had dinner at his ranch in New Mexico, and attended multiple academic gatherings with him. She said they “never went to his island or knew about anything that happened there”.

Noam and Epstein were introduced in 2015 and the couple was unaware of Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea to solicitation of prostitution and of solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18, Valeria Chomsky said. She said Epstein presented himself as a philanthropist interested in science.

“By presenting himself this way, Epstein gained Noam’s attention, and they began corresponding. Unknowingly, we opened a door to a Trojan horse,” she said. “Epstein began to encircle Noam, sending gifts and creating opportunities for interesting discussions in areas Noam has been working on extensively. We regret that we did not perceive this as a strategy to ensnare us and to try to undermine the causes Noam stands for.”

Valeria Chomsky also clarified the basis for two financial transactions between Chomsky and Epstein. On one occasion, Epstein sent Noam Chomsky a $20,000 cheque as part of a linguistic challenge Chomsky developed, she said. She also said Epstein helped Noam recover $270,000. Epstein helped after Noam Chomsky discovered “inconsistencies in his retirement resources that threatened his economic independence and caused him great distress”.

Epstein offered to help and did so “likely as part of a machination to gain greater access to Noam. Epstein acted solely as a financial adviser for this specific matter. To the best of my knowledge, Epstein never had access to our bank or investment accounts.” She said neither of them – individually or as a couple – had investments with Epstein’s office. – The Guardian