Trump is an anarchic toddler, constantly causing upheaval as the un-American president

Maureen Dowd: Trump is more about droit du seigneur than noblesse oblige, he feels entitled to whatever he wants. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times

I saw charismatic Italian conductor Gianandrea Noseda lead the National Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, in a program called Songs of Destiny & Fate.

The Brahms, Bach and Vivaldi were a soothing tonic to US president Donald Trump’s soundtrack, which is akin to the stabbing, shrieking Bernard Herrmann score for Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho shower scene.

The concert began with The Star-Spangled Banner. Even before Trump blasphemously interloped on to the Kennedy Center’s name, Trump Culture War Enforcer Ric Grenell had dictated that all National Symphony Orchestra concerts begin with the national anthem.

I’m always happy to put my hand on my heart and listen to the ode to our flag and this “heav’n rescued land”. My father always had an American flag flying and took it down at sundown as a sign of respect, which was the custom then.

When I won a Pulitzer, New York’s very cool senator, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, sent me a flag that had flown over the Capitol, which I cherish.

But it felt tinny to be force-fed The Star-Spangled Banner by our solipsistic president and his creepy sycophants, who show nothing but disdain for the Constitution and American values. It was our country’s destiny to reflect ideals that made us an incandescent beacon for democracy. But Trump has pulverised those ideals. We are now seen as sinister, selfish, unruly and at everybody’s throats.

Testimony by Jack Smith, special counsel for the justice department under the Biden administration, before Congress on Thursday was a stinging reminder that Trump tried to overthrow the government and wickedly put lawmakers and his own vice-president in harm’s way.

“Our investigation revealed that Donald Trump is the person who caused January 6th, that it was foreseeable to him and that he sought to exploit the violence,” Smith said.

It is heart-breaking that on the cusp of our 250th anniversary, we have a president who is perverting all the values our country was founded on: looking out for one another, respecting one another’s rights.

America is not supposed to be a place where an angel-faced 5-year-old named Liam, with a floppy-eared hat and a Spider-Man backpack, gets seized and taken to a detention centre by men in masks.

The American leader is meant to be a unifier, a strong and soothing presence in the world. Trump is an anarchic toddler, constantly causing upheaval across the globe, transgressing and remaking everything in his helter-skelter image. He has no interest in fireside chats; he wants to set fires.

He’s more about droit du seigneur than noblesse oblige. He feels entitled to whatever he wants, from Greenland to Canada to the Kennedy Center to a Nobel Prize he didn’t win. Unlike previous presidents, he isn’t countering Russia; he’s catering to it. He disparaged the Nato troops who died for the US in Afghanistan and belittled our nicest neighbour, claiming that “Canada lives because of the United States”.

Demanding Greenland, which he kept calling Iceland, he whinged to global leaders at Davos, “All I want is a piece of ice.”

The depth of his shallowness is infinite.

One Canadian columnist asked: “How would Trump behave differently if he was legitimately losing his mind?”

I understand the importance of legal immigration. My Irish father fought in the infantry in the first World War to earn his citizenship. Nobody wants criminals here illegally. President Joe Biden let the border run amok.

But in the new New York Times/Siena University poll, a sizeable majority said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) had gone too far. Trump responded by saying he would expand his lawsuit against the Times to include the poll, because his rampaging vanity cannot accept falling numbers; the poll indicated that 42 per cent of voters said he was ramping up to be one of the worst presidents in American history.

We have watched in horror as Minneapolis has morphed into an eerie war zone: Ice claiming that its officers are allowed to barge into people’s homes without judicial warrants; an Ice agent shooting an unarmed mom with stuffed animals in her glove compartment three times until she was dead; Ice dragging a Minnesota man – a Hmong immigrant and naturalised US citizen with no criminal record – out of his house into the snow, wearing only underwear and Crocs; Ice detaining four children, including little Liam, from one school district. (An FBI agent who wanted to investigate the Ice agent who shot the mom resigned after bureau officials told her to stop her inquiry.)

“Why detain a 5-year-old?” a flustered Zena Stenvik, the town’s superintendent, keened at a news conference.

It is clear the Trump crowd sees no difference between a criminal who crossed into the country illegally and a family that has applied for asylum and is doing everything the right way to stay here.

My parents inculcated us with patriotism and gratitude for this country. I grew up surrounded by men in uniform. My mother carried around a pocket-sized US constitution in her purse, along with miniature bottles of Tabasco.

She did not want to see us on July 4th if we were not in red, white and blue. I know what America is meant to stand for.

Trump has made America un-American. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times.