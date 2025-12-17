Son of filmmaker Rob Reiner appears in court on charges he murdered parents

Candles, flowers and notes left by fans at the star of the late US director Rob Reiner on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photograph: EPA

The younger son of Hollywood film-maker and political activist Rob Reiner made his first court appearance on Wednesday, charged with double murder in the stabbing deaths of ‍his parents, but the arraignment was postponed for three weeks and he did not enter a plea.

Nick Reiner (32) was ordered to return to Los Angeles County Superior Court for a continuation of his arraignment on January 7th. No explanation was given in court ‍for the delay in the hearing. Bearded, wearing eyeglasses and garbed in a blue protective vest, he appeared in court three days after his arrest and a day after he was charged with one of the most shocking celebrity homicide cases in the city’s history.

He is accused of fatally stabbing his parents, actor-director Rob Reiner (78) and photographer-producer Michele Reiner (70) in the early hours of Sunday in the couple’s mansion in the west LA neighbourhood of Brentwood, then fleeing the scene. The couple’s bodies were discovered on ‌Sunday afternoon. Nick Reiner, who has publicly acknowledged a struggle with drug addiction, was arrested that night near a downtown Los Angeles park close to the University of Southern California campus.

Seated slightly slouched behind a glass partition in the courtroom, the defendant spoke little during ⁠his few minutes in court, saying only, “Yes, your honour,” in a calm, clear voice when asked by the judge if he agreed to waive his right to a speedy arraignment.

Speaking briefly to ‌reporters ​outside ‍the courthouse afterward, defence attorney Alan Jackson offered no additional insight, saying the proceedings were merely being paused.

“This is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family,” Mr Jackson said. “There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully dealt with and examined.”

Authorities said Nick Reiner was taken into custody ⁠without incident on Sunday night, and was booked on suspicion of murder into a downtown jail, where he remains held with bond. According to various media reports, he had lived in a guest house on his parents’ property. If convicted ⁠as charged on two counts of first degree murder, he would face life ⁠in prison without the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman has said prosecutors have yet to decide whether to seek the death sentence. Capital punishment remains on the books in California, but nobody has been put to death in the state since 2006, and Governor Gavin Newsom imposed an indefinite moratorium on executions in ‍2019.

According to prosecutors, a knife was used in the Reiner killings but few other details were given about the circumstances of the slayings. Authorities have made no mention of a possible motive or whether drug use was a factor.

Director Rob Reiner and his son, Nick Reiner, in 2016. Photograph: Rommel Demano/Getty Images

Various news media outlets have reported that Nick Reiner quarrelled with his parents on Saturday night at a holiday party hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien.

Asked whether investigators had recovered the murder weapon, Mr Hochman said on Tuesday that would be revealed in court. Autopsies, once completed, will determine the precise cause, manner and times of death, officials said.

Nick Reiner, the younger of the couple’s two sons and their middle child, has spoken of being in and out of drug rehab facilities since he was 15 and periods of homelessness that occurred when he refused to seek treatment for his addictions. Those experiences inspired the movie Being Charlie, co-written by Reiner and his father.

Rob Reiner had a prolific Hollywood career as a film-maker, directing such popular movies as This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, Stand by Me, A Few Good Men, Misery and The American President.

A security guard keeps watch in front of director Rob Reiner's home in Brentwood, California. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

His final film, a sequel to the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap was released this year, 41 years ‌after the original. His wife, Michele, was a photographer who captured the image of Donald Trump that appears on the cover of his book Trump: The Art of the Deal. She and Rob Reiner met while he was directing When Harry ⁠Met Sally and wed in 1989.

Rob Reiner, a native of New York City and son of the late comedy writer and actor Carl Reiner, was well known for his political activism and as a supporter of the Democratic Party. – Reuters