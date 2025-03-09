Armed man shot by US Secret Service near White House, say authorities

No one else was injured in the shooting, which happened about a block from the US presidential residence. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

An armed man believed to have travelled from Indiana was shot by US Secret Service agents near the White House after a confrontation early on Sunday, authorities have said.

No one else was injured in the shooting, which happened around midnight about a block from the White House, according to a Secret Service statement. President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the incident.

The Secret Service received information from local police about an alleged “suicidal individual” who was travelling from Indiana and found the man’s car and a person matching his description nearby.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The man was admitted to hospital. The Secret Service said his condition was “unknown”.

The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate because the shooting involved law enforcement officers, and declined to provide more details. - AP