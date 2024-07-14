Trump rally shooting: US and world leaders condemn campaign rally attack

Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images

Political leaders in the United States and worldwide have condemned the attack on former president Donald Trump after he was the subject of an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler Pennsylvania.

A man fired “multiple shots” toward the stage during the on Saturday at around 6.15pm, killing one spectator and critically injuring two others. The secret service said it killed the gunman.

Mr Trump was rushed off the stage, blood visible around his right ear. He taken to a hospital, and the secret service said he was “safe.”

“This evening we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against our former president, Donald Trump,” Kevin Rojek, a special agent at the FBI, said during a news conference at the Butler Township Police Department.

The FBI identified the man as Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Responding to the shooting, US president Joe Biden said: “I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

In comments made on Saturday, Mr Biden said: “I have tried to get hold of Donald. He is with his doctors. Apparently he’s been doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly, I hope when I get back to the telephone.”

Vice-president Kamala Harris said: “Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting.

“Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

Democratic US senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said he was “horrified” by the Trump rally shooting, expressed his relief that Mr Trump is safe and added that political violence “has no place in our country”.

Republican house speaker Mike Johnson also said the “horrific act of political violence” has no place in this country “and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned”, and Republican senate minority leader Mitch McConnell echoed those sentiments.

However, Republican senator JD Vance, a possible Trump running mate, focused on the Democrats. “Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Former Democratic US house speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know first-hand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.”

There was also condemnation of the attack from former US presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama, with the latter saying: “We should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.”

Former congresswoman Liz Cheney described reports of the shooting as “horrifying”.

“Violence of any kind has no place in American politics,” she said.

Elsewhere, British prime minister Keir Starmer sent the president best wishes in a post on X and condemned political violence; Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said on X he was “appalled by the shocking scenes”; and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply concerned by the attack on my friend”, on the social media platform.

The leaders of New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Thailand and Taiwan were among the other world leaders who condemned the attack on Mr Trump and wished the former president well.

Mr Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, posted on X to acknowledge the “love and prayers” for her father and for the other victims of the “senseless violence”. “I continue to pray for our country. I love you Dad, today and always,” she wrote.

Mr Trump’s son Donald Trump jnr posted on X an image of his father being escorted away from the rally in Pennsylvania with his fist in the air and blood streaked across his face. “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America,” Mr Trump jnr wrote.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezo said Mr Trump “showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight”, while Apple CEO Tim Cook said he prayed for Mr Trump’s rapid recovery. – Reuters