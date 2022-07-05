Suspect in mass shooting near Chicago planned attack for several weeks, say police

The suspect in the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade near Chicago had planned the attack for several weeks, police have said.

Police maintained that the suspect had worn women’s clothes at the time of the shooting on Monday morning to disguise his appearance including his facial tattoos.

Police said they had not yet identified any motive for the attack and had no information that it was linked to either race or religion.

At a press briefing on Tuesday police maintained that the suspect, identified as Robert Crimo, had climbed up a fire escape ladder to the roof of a building and fired about 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle into the crowd attending the parade at Highland Park in Illinois.

Six people were killed and more than 30 wounded in the gun attack on the Independence Day parade on Monday morning.

Christopher Covelli, deputy chief of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, said after the attack Mr Crimo had left the scene and blended into the crowd trying to get away from the scene of the shootings. He said the suspect had walked to his mother’s house nearby and borrowed her car.

Mr Crimo, who is 21 years old (not 22, as authorities said on Monday), was detained by police on Monday night after a brief car chase.

Mr Covelli said Mr Crimo had bought the rifle used in the attack in Illinois and that it appeared to have been purchased legally.

He said when Mr Crimo’s had been pulled over by police on Monday night, after a public alert was issued, he had had a second rifle in the vehicle.

He said other guns had been recovered from a residence.

Mr Covelli said the attack appeared to have been “completely random”.

“We have no information to suggest at this point it was racially motivated, motivated by religion, or any other protected status,” he said.

He said investigators were reviewing videos posted online by Mr Crimo and had been “in discussions” with him while he was in police custody.

“At this point, we have not developed a motive,” Mr Covelli said.

Highland Park is an affluent suburb of about 30,000 people, situated about 40km north of Chicago.

Mr Covelli said more than 30 people who were injured in the attack had been taken to local hospitals.

Mr Crimo was a local rapper and police said they would be reviewing at his music videos “to see what they reveal”.

As a performer he used the name Awake the Rapper. The word “awake” was tattooed on his face.

One video featured a cartoon animation of a stick figure wearing what appeared to be tactical gear and shooting a rifle.

A voice-over in the video said: “I need to leave now, I need to just do it. It is my destiny. Everything has led up to this; nothing can stop me, not even myself.”

The killings on Monday were the latest mass shooting in the United States in recent weeks. In May, 10 people died in an attack on a supermarket in Buffalo in New York state while 19 children and two teachers were murdered after a man with an assault rifle attacked their school in Uvalde in Texas. Earlier this month, US president Joe Biden signed into law the first bipartisan gun control reform legislation in more than 20 years but critics maintained that it did not go far enough.