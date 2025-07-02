Crime & Law

Man (28) charged with murder of Sarah Montgomery in Co Down

Man has also been charged with child destruction

Mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery died at her home in Donaghadee. Photograph: PA
Seanín Graham
Wed Jul 02 2025 - 11:06

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down.

Zak Hughes (28) from Ardglen Place in north Belfast, is also charged with child destruction.

Ms Montgomery (27) who was due to give birth next month and is the mother of two young girls, was found dead in her home at Elmfield Walk, Donaghadee, on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Mr Hughes stood in the dock handcuffed at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court and spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the charges, which relate to June 27th.

A senior officer with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said he believed he could connect the accused to the charges.

There was no bail application and district judge Conor Heaney adjourned the case until July 30th.

A 42-year-old woman, who was arrested in Belfast on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released unconditionally on Tuesday.

Seanín Graham

Seanín Graham is Northern Correspondent of The Irish Times