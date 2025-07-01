Kerry woman who swapped RTÉ for Bordeaux: ‘Their way of life is not just about making money – they work to live and have family time’

Sinead Harrington: Bordeaux is "such a beautiful city with so much history and it’s not that big".

From Sneem in Co Kerry, Sinead Harrington has a degree from UCC and University of Limerick and a recent diploma in journalism and content creation.

She and her husband, leading rugby coach Noel McNamara, and their three daughters have been living in Bordeaux for the past two years in a small village half an hour’s drive from the city called Gradignan on the river Eau Bourde with 20 public parks and surrounded by woodland.

“I grew up in a small village and wanted the girls to experience the same village life in France and Gradignan was the perfect compromise as it suits Noel’s work,” she explains.

Their life to date has been peripatetic, one she describes as a rollercoaster. “After school I moved to Cork and then Dublin for work originally for RTÉ. Noel, who is from Clare, was working in Clongowes as a rugby coach and we moved to Clane in Kildare where all our three daughters were born.

“He became a head coach for the U20s in UCD and was working for Leinster when an amazing opportunity arose for him in New Zealand for four months, part of the coaching team for North Harbour.

“So I took a leave of absence from RTÉ where I was working in press and publicity and loved the people and the creativity.”

After the four months were up, they moved back to Ireland – Noel to work with Leinster and Sinead returning to RTÉ in 2018.

“And then he got this wonderful opportunity to go to Ballito in South Africa, about 40 kilometres from Durban as a coach for the Sharks and we lived apart for five months.

“I stayed at home with the girls – the youngest was only a baby – and we missed each other terribly. So I took a career break from RTÉ and went to South Africa and we lived there for the guts of two years where I did some freelance work as I hate to be idle.”

At the time she assumed they would be returning to Ireland. Instead, Noel got a call to move to Bordeaux as a coach for UBB (Union Bordeaux Bègles) and once again they moved.

“We live in an old French house smack bang in the middle of the village, a stone’s throw from the children’s public school. The first few months were incredibly difficult – I don’t know who cried more, me or them.

“Now they are fluent in French and have completely embraced French culture and are involved in theatre, ballet, horse riding and tennis and are very much part of the community. I, however, still can’t speak French fluently, but I am trying my best. I find it peaceful here and my two eldest kids can run errands on their own, which gives them a great sense of independence. We cycle everywhere.”

Living abroad has enhanced her sense of pride in being Irish. “I’ve spoken more Irish since we’ve moved – it’s like a wonderful secret language because nobody here knows it or knows what you are saying,” she says with a laugh.

As for UBB fans “they are a different species and the level of support – win, lose or draw – is second to none.

“It’s very special to be part of it. It is the best supported club in Europe in terms of the average attendance and there is no such thing as elitism -in the stadium everyone is equal. They love their rugby, though it is a long and tough season.”

She has since set up her own public relations agency. “I am really fortunate in that it happened organically after people approached me to see if I could work on campaigns for different businesses and it grew from there. I now have clients in Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands and keep the client list small so I can give them as much attention as they deserve.

“My priorities are my girls, but I have the luxury of being able to work around their school hours. School is from. 8.35-4.45 and they are fed at school and have Wednesday off for extracurricular activities such as tennis, theatre and ballet.”

The disadvantages of living in France are “an awful lot of bureaucracy and it can slow you down. A lot is tied up in red tape and once you get used to it, it’s a different view of how life should be lived.

“There is a set time for breakfast, lunch and dinner and don’t even think about going into a restaurant between those times. They stop serving at 2pm and talk about croissants the way we talk about weather.

“The butcher operates from 8am-12.30 and from 2.30-4pm and it’s the same with vegetable and patisserie shops. In medical care, everything is much more accessible. Their way of life is not just about making money – they work to live and have family time – they don’t live to work.”

She loves Bordeaux.

“It’s such a beautiful city with so much history and it’s not that big. We are an hour from the Cap Ferrat seaside resort with swimming, surfing and beautiful beach and Arcachon with its famous sand dune, the biggest in France, and on the other side St Emilion, which is like Disneyland. A trip to Spain is two hours away, so you are spoiled for choice.”

The biggest disadvantage is missing home and being away from family and friends.

“I’ve missed birthdays, Mother’s and Father’s Day, celebrations and funerals – and that does bother me. I don’t know if I am adaptable, resilient or in shock from all the moves!

“I’d love to be able to hop in a car and see my parents. We have another two years here and I try to live in the moment and not think too far ahead. But I’m lucky because Bordeaux isn’t too far away from Ireland compared to South Africa and I do get to go home quite a lot, but wherever I am in the world, I know I’m at my happiest with my girls and Noel.”