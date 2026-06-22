Keir Starmer expected to announce resignation and plan to hand over to successor

Larry the cat has also been spotted outside Number 10.

Larry, who has already worked alongside six prime ministers, is expected to keep his role in the cabinet reshuffle.

No sign of the famous lectern

Members of the media outside Number 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

There is no sign yet of the famous lectern being pulled outside the door of Number 10, but there is an expectation among the gathered press pack that today is the day, writes Mark Paul from Downing Street.

UK prime minister Keir Starmer is believed to be about to resign, possibly this morning but certainly today before his internal rival Andy Burnham is sworn in as an MP.Starmer spent the weekend holed up at his Chequers with his wife Victoria, contemplating his future after Burnham’s thumping victory last Friday morning in the Makerfield by-election.

It is believed the prime minister has accepted his fate, and may lay out a timetable for his exit this morning.In another grand British political tradition, there is a heckler for the resigning prime minister at the gates of Downing Street.

A supporter of hard right party Restore Britain is being loquacious with a loudhailer, urging Starmer to quit. He may get his wish.

Starmer expected to announce exit plan

Embattled British prime minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce a timetable for his departure imminently, putting the UK on course for its seventh premier in a decade.

It is understood that Starmer will set out his intentions outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning.

The move would clear the way for Andy Burnham to become prime minister by the autumn.

The expected announcement follows a thumping victory by Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, in last week’s Makerfield byelection, near Wigan. Burnham, who will returned to the House of Commons after nine years in the regional role, said his defeat of Reform UK in the contest represented the “last chance” for Labour to seize the moment for change.