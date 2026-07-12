Ireland

Boy (15) dies after getting into difficulty in water in Westmeath

Teenager was pronounced dead at the scene after getting into difficulty at Lough Ree

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident in the water at Carnakilla Point, Glasson, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.
Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident in the water at Carnakilla Point, Glasson, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.
Sun Jul 12 2026 - 09:421 MIN READ

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in water at Lough Ree in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident in the water at Carnakilla Point, Glasson, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “Following a search operation a male juvenile, 15, was recovered from the water a short time later.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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“The deceased was removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital where a postmortem examination will be arranged.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.” - PA

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