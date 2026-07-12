Boy (15) dies after getting into difficulty in water in Westmeath

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident in the water at Carnakilla Point, Glasson, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.

A teenage boy has died after getting into difficulty in water at Lough Ree in Co Westmeath.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident in the water at Carnakilla Point, Glasson, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “Following a search operation a male juvenile, 15, was recovered from the water a short time later.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The deceased was removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital where a postmortem examination will be arranged.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.” - PA