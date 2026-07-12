Man overboard: ‘Conflict of interest’ sees country music’s Declan Nerney dropped from all-star cruise bill

Declan Nerney said he was ‘very disappointed’ to receive a call telling him of his removal from the bill

The world of country music has long had a dog-eat-dog reputation. While it’s not quite Nashville, the Irish scene has many artists and promoters doing what they must to get by.

Fans of Co Longford musician Declan Nerney were saddened to learn he had recently been removed from the bill for the All-Star Irish Charter Cruise, an event run by Gertrude Byrne Promotions, which describes itself as the “only Irish promoter in the world to charter an entire cruise liner”.

The cruise takes place in September on the MS Oosterdam, a liner with capacity for 1,964 guests. It departs from Barcelona and calls at Marseilles, Nice, Rome and Portofino, with entertainment from Daniel O’Donnell, Celtic Thunder, Nathan Carter, The Kilfenora Céili Band and others. Places on the sold-out cruise were priced from $1,399 to $3,799 (€1,227 to €3,333).

An email sent by Byrne to ticket holders stated that Nerney would no longer be appearing due to a “conflict of interest”. Overheard understands this relates to the Stop the World and Let Me Off singer preparing to host the “Inaugural Declan Nerney River Cruise”, which will depart from Amsterdam in April and meander “down the majestic Amstel River”.

Nerney said he was “very disappointed” to receive a call telling him of his removal from the bill after “giving good service over the last 30 years” to Byrne’s cruises.

In response to queries, Byrne, a New York-based Co Mayo native, said: “This matter has already been discussed with Mr Nerney, and I have nothing further to add.”

Nerney and his fans will be off to Spain soon enough, with his annual “Hooley in The Sun” kicking off at a hotel in Huelva on September 21st. “A week of top-class entertainment is guaranteed,” his website says.

Man on a mission: Enda Kenny off to New York as part of new gig

Bunreacht na hÉireann separates power between the legislature, executive and judiciary. Past and present members of that trinity are joining forces in September to jet off to New York City to showcase the “depth, capability and competitive advantages of the Irish legal profession” to US corporations and law firms.

Ireland for Law, an initiative launched in 2019 as part of the State’s “strategic response” to Brexit, is arranging the “business mission”. Its recently appointed chairman, former taoiseach Enda Kenny, and representatives of Irish law firms and senior members of the Bar are travelling, as are Minister of State at the Department of Justice Catherine Ardagh (a solicitor), Attorney General Rossa Fanning (a senior counsel) and High Court president David Barniville.

Former taoisigh Enda Kenny (left) and Bertie Ahern at the opening ceremony of Ireland's presidency of the Council of the European Union earlier this month. Photograph: Bryan Meade/EPA

The three-day itinerary lists eight main events across Manhattan and sounds as thrilling as you would expect. It includes “Litigating in Ireland: Cross-Border Disputes, Investigations and Data Privacy” (hosted by BDO USA); “Financial Services in Ireland: Where Global Finance meets Trusted Law” (hosted by law firm Dechert); and “Ireland as a Gateway for Global Aircraft Leasing” (hosted by the New York City Bar Association).

Kenny described the legal system as “a core national asset, contributing over €6.7 billion to the Irish economy each year”.

“As the only English-speaking common law jurisdiction in the European Union, Ireland offers a strong, stable and internationally respected legal framework,” he said.

We can thank Brexit for that.

Fancy taking on the tech giants? Here’s the job for you

One entity making much work for Irish legal practitioners these days is media regulator Coimisiún na Meán. Overseeing the internet is complicated business and the commission has, in effect, acknowledged that being sued is an occupational hazard in a world of social media giants. Accounts for 2024 showed it ran up almost €6 million in legal costs between advice and defending cases in court.

It is now seeking to fill a key role, that of Online Safety Commissioner, a statutory post involved “in the design, development and implementation” of its strategies, policies and procedures.

Niamh Hodnett is leaving the role of Online Safety Commissioner with Coimisiún na Meán. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Niamh Hodnett, who was appointed in 2023 upon the establishment of the commission, is leaving the job to join the communications regulator (ComReg). She departs with the blessing of Minister for Communication Patrick O’Donovan, who said Hodnett had “contributed enormously to making the internet a safer place for everyone, but in particular our children”. No pressure, then, on the successor.

The next commissioner will be appointed for a five-year term with an annual salary of €200,698.

An advert on the publicjobs website says key aspects of the role include developing the commission’s “understanding of online harms and best practice in mitigating them”.

The appointee will also consider reports arising from investigations into online safety framework breaches and, if appropriate, “impose financial sanctions and other remedies on providers” – in other words, make more work for the lawyers.

Prepare to be Gript at the Percy French Festival

Those attending the 18th annual Percy French Festival at Castlecoote House in Co Roscommon this week are preparing to be gripped by “informed social and cultural discussion of Ireland today”. Or should that be Gript?

The summer school celebrates the late musician and artist (1854-1920) behind songs including The Mountains of Mourne, Come Back Paddy Reilly to Ballyjamesduff and Are Ye Right There Michael?

Percy French: The Co Roscommon-born artist and musician died in 1920

Michael D Higgins is honorary president of the festival, which is this year examining “The Crisis of Identity”.

The line-up includes John McGuirk, who recently resigned as editor of conservative news website Gript, having been suspended in March. His address is entitled “Combatting the Culture of Fear”.

Barrister Sarah Ryan, McGuirk’s co-host on the Something Different with John and Sarah podcast, is giving an address entitled “A Nation of Willing Believers”. Ryan and McGuirk previously hosted Gript’s podcast The Week That Really Was.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, who regularly features in Gript’s dispatches, will be discussing “The Crisis in Irish Identity”.

Maria Steen will make the keynote address at the Percy French Festival. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The keynote address, entitled “Unravelling the Other Golden Thread”, will come from Maria Steen, a barrister and Iona Institute member. Steen’s inability to secure a nomination to contest last year’s presidential election was slated on Gript, including in an opinion piece by former senator Marie Louise O’Donnell, who is also on the festival line-up, under the headline “the presidential election is a disgrace”.

The festival runs from Wednesday to Friday with day tickets costing €50, which covers three to four lectures, an afternoon recital and coffee/tea and cake.