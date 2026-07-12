Dublin v Kerry live updates: Kingdom look to put an end to Dubs revival

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Dublin v Kerry, 4pm

So it’s another semi-final and another packed house at Croker. It was all set up for an incredible game yesterday, but Louth never really got going and Mayo booked their spot in the final. Let’s hope that we see a more entertaining game today on another sweltering day in Dublin.

Kerry fans walking up to Croke Park ahead of their semi-final against Dublin. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Kerry enter the game as favourites, but will be wary of this resurgent Dublin team. In any case, Jack O’Connor certainly isn’t the type of manager to let his team get carried away with any pre-match talk. However, Darragh Ó Sé agrees with Ger Brennan saying that the pressure is on Kerry is, regardless of whether it’s a little bit of mind games from the Dublin coach.

[Darragh Ó Sé: It’s not mind games – Ger Brennan is right about all the pressure being on Kerry]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second All-Ireland football semi-final; Dublin-Kerry. It’s Gaelic football’s greatest rivalry, renewed today for the 34th meeting of these sides in the championship. Kerry hold the edge in head-to-head meetings, but Dublin won their last championship clash, the 2023 All-Ireland final.

The odds favour the reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry today though. Led by David Clifford, they have bounced back since defeat to Donegal, hammering Armagh and overcoming Tyrone in the quarters. On the other hand, Dublin’s season looked to be nearly over a few weeks ago, but they have bounced back, dumping Donegal and Galway out en route to the semis.

Today’s game will be played in front of a sold out Croke Park, and will throw in at 4pm.