Britain bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at elaborate state funeral

From left to right, front row: Mike Tindall, Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Savannah Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, and the Prince of Wales during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA

The elaborate state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has taken place ahead of her burial on Monday evening. The private interment, attended by King Charles III and members of the royal family, began at 7.30pm away from the public eye.

Earlier, some 2,000 guests, including global leaders and dignitaries, attended the 96-year-old Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

United States President Joe Biden was present, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins attended on behalf of Ireland.

The leaders of Northern Ireland’s five main parties were also there, including Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill, Jeffrey Donaldson of the DUP, Alliance’s Naomi Long, Doug Beattie of the UUP and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, said the Queen “touched a multitude of lives” during her 70-year reign.

The ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on the Long Walk as it makes its way to Windsor Castle for a committal service at St George's Chapel on Monday. Photograph: Beresford Hodge/PA

Many thousands lined the Queen’s funeral procession that carried the monarch from lying in state at Westminster Hall to her state funeral and on to Windsor Castle for the committal service.

Her state hearse arrived at the royal fortress strewn with flowers after the sight of the Queen’s cortege had been cheered and applauded by mourners along the route.

At the end there were touching moments, with the Queen’s pony Emma, held by her stud groom and manager, standing a few feet from the coffin as the procession entered the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Waiting in the royal residence’s quadrangle were her two corgis Muick and Sandy – gifts from her son the Duke of York – as the funeral procession passed.

The wreath adorning her coffin had a handwritten note from the King, which read: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R”.

At the committal ceremony, attended by about 800 people, the Dean of Windsor, the Very Rev David Conner, said the Queen’s “calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope”.

The imperial state crown was removed from the Queen’s coffin before it was lowered into the royal vault in St George’s Chapel.

This brought to a close the public events for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.