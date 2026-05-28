Israel continues attacks on Lebanon, striking Beirut and country’s south

Rescue workers and local residents inspect the damage to a building following an Israeli air strike in the Choueifat area, south of Beirut on the outskirts of the capital's southern on Thursday. Photograph: Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty

An Israeli strike hit a building in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital on Thursday, the first strike to hit near Beirut in weeks amid a ceasefire that has failed to halt ​fighting between Israeli troops and Hizbullah in south Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it had conducted a “precise” strike in Beirut but did not offer additional details. Two Israeli security sources said the target was Ali al-Husseini, whom they described as head of the missile division within the Imam Hussein Division, a militia that Israeli officials say is aligned with Hizbullah ​and Iran.

There was no immediate comment from Hizbullah or Iran on the attack. A Lebanese security source said it was carried out with two missiles targeting a building in ⁠Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The strike dealt another blow to a fraying ceasefire announced by Washington on April 16th that was meant to halt ‌the war ‌raging ​between Israel and Iran-backed Hizbullah since March 2nd.

Exchanges of fire between the two long-time foes have continued, but have been mostly concentrated in southern Lebanon. Apart from a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs in early May that ⁠killed a Hizbullah commander, the capital and its suburbs had ​been spared new bombardment during the truce.

Members of Hizbullah gather near damaged vehicles following an Israeli airstrike that targeted an apartment in Choueifat, south of Beirut. Photograph: EPA

Israeli officials say the military had held off from striking in Beirut for three weeks due to requests from the ‌administration of US president Donald Trump.

Still, Israeli surveillance drones are ​heard flying over Beirut on a daily basis.

The two Israeli security sources said Thursday’s strike came following a “very intense dialogue” with the ⁠Trump administration in recent days. Heavy Israeli strikes hit towns and ⁠villages in southern Lebanon overnight and ​into Thursday, after Israel declared a new swathe of the area “a combat zone”.

The Israeli military said residents should leave any towns south of the Zahrani river, which runs about 40km north of Israel’s border with Lebanon. Together with a border zone occupied by its troops, Israel’s evacuation orders over the last three months span about 2,000sq km of Lebanon – about a fifth of the entire country.

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An Israeli strike on Thursday morning killed six people including two children and their parents near the southern town of Adloun, Lebanon’s health ministry said. Another strike, on the port city of Sidon, killed five people including two women. Sidon lies outside ‌of the area designated as a combat ⁠zone by the Israeli military, and the strike was carried out without warning.

Taghrida Ramadan, a woman living in Sidon, she had been sleeping at home when she was jolted awake by the strike, which hit a building across from ‌hers.

“We looked around and found the rubble on us – stones from the strike, because it was nearby and directly facing us,” Ramadan said.

While her house was damaged, her ​relatives were not seriously injured.

Another Israeli strike later on Thursday killed two Syrian nationals, including a child, ​in the city of Tyre, which falls within the zone Israel said must be emptied. – Reuters