Ireland

Warm but ‘changeable’ weather this week as low pressure system marks the start of the summer holidays

Temperatures to top out between 16 and 22 degrees

Ireland will see mainly warm weather this week, with outbreaks of rain. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
Ireland will see mainly warm weather this week, with outbreaks of rain. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times
Hugh Dooley
Mon Jun 29 2026 - 06:002 MIN READ

The weather will remain warm over the coming week as primary schools close and schoolchildren begin their summer holidays, but some pockets of rainfall should be expected.

The officially classified heatwave of last week came to an end over the weekend. A low-pressure system coming from the Atlantic will bring “changeable” conditions in the next week.

The coming week will see highest temperatures remain largely above 20 degrees nationally. However Ireland will welcome back its traditional mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

“The weather over the coming days will be mixed and changeable with low pressure in the Atlantic feeding in bands of rain and showers at times,” said Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin.

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“However, there will be good dry and sunny periods too.”

The meteorologist said temperatures in the week ahead are “forecast to be close to or slightly above the climatological average”.

The highest temperatures next week are forecast to be in the east and southeast of the country.

Across next week, he said, the “typical daytime maximum temperatures will range from around 16 to 21 or 22 degrees”.

Monday will start off mainly dry, but cloud cover will increase from the west of the country before spreading eastwards and rain will follow later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees, with higher temperatures in Dublin.

Tuesday will have a wetter start to the day, before clearing later. Met Éireann has forecast Wednesday to “start off dry”, but expects wet conditions to spread eastwards from the west of the country in the afternoon. Temperatures on both days are expected to remain similar to Monday’s.

Later in the week, the weather will remain largely dry with scattered showers and highest temperatures of around 20 degrees in the east.

Met Éireann said the longer term forecast for next weekend will see “the best of the drier, sunnier weather ... in the south and east of the country” as a high-pressure system dominates in the south.

“It will be cloudier to the west and north, with some rain, drizzle or showers at times,” the national forecaster said.

“It will become warmer over the weekend with temperatures rising to the mid-20s in Munster and south Leinster on Sunday.”

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