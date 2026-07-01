‘I think I’m going to come over’ for Irish Open, Trump tells Dublin July 4th party

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the US ambassador to Ireland, and a crowd of thousands gathered at the US diplomat’s official residence on Wednesday evening, that Ireland “will protect Europe’s vital relationship with the United States” during its EU presidency.

This “is a critical moment for the European Union as it navigates an increasingly uncertain world,” the Taoiseach said, adding, “We will work closely with our European partners on the various challenges ahead.”

The Taoiseach spoke at the event, marking the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence, only hours after ushering top EU officials around the Houses of the Oireachtas and Dublin Castle on the first day of Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The event was part of the annual Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations hosted by US ambassador Edward Walsh at the Deerfield Residence, a stone’s throw away from Áras an Uachtaráin in the Phoenix Park. Though it was held some days before the biggest date on the US calendar, the event actually coincided with Canada Day, its northern neighbour’s national holiday, and fell exactly one year to the day after Walsh’s official appointment as ambassador.

Walsh told the crowd, which was ferried the few hundred metres from the residence’s front gate to the house itself by golf buggies and shuttle buses, that the people of Ireland had “embraced” him and his family.

“You have opened your homes to us, you have shared your country with us, and, most importantly, you have become our friends,” said the ambassador, who is the great-great-grandson of Irish emigrants from Co Clare.

“They could never have imagined that, generations later, one of their descendants would return to Ireland as the United States’ ambassador. I certainly couldn’t have imagined it either.”

The ambassador then directed the crowd’s attention across the lawn, towards two jumbo screens bookending a large music stage. US president Donald Trump appeared on the screens with a pre-recorded video message.

Trump thanked the ambassador, “who, by the way, is a great golfer. I also send my warmest greetings to Taoiseach Micheál Martin who is a fantastic guy, I’ve gotten to know him pretty well, and all of our Irish friends.

“You’re honouring 250 years of Irish-American friendship, and there’s nothing better than Irish-American friendship. You know, I have a beautiful place over there, it’s one of the best, most beautiful golf courses anywhere in the world,” Trump continued, referring to his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare.

“We have a place that’s so top, and we have the Irish Open going to be there and we’re going to have a tremendous celebration. I think I’m going to come over and I think I’m going to see it and we’re gonna watch Rory and all the great players,” he said.

The event was a who’s who of Irish-US relations, with an estimated 3,500 guests across politics, business, academia, sport, culture and the Defence Forces plucked from the pools of public life in both countries. Seen in the VIP area during the Taoiseach’s speech was Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Independent TD Barry Heneghan and Senator for Trinity College Dublin Aubrey McCarthy.

Walking around the lawn was Wayne McMahon, with six fully grown Irish wolfhounds attracting considerable petting from the guests. The dogs “love all the attention,” he said. “They’re well socialised so they really love strangers more than me.”

“They’re Ireland’s unofficial national breed, so they always get attention anywhere they go. So they’re doing well, they’re a great ambassador to us,” he said.

On the other side of the lawn was a photo booth where guests could get their picture taken before an AI-generated rendering of them signing the US Declaration of Independence was printed within seconds.