Man (37) remanded in custody after being charged with knife attack on woman in Cork

The Brazilian national cannot be named because he was also charged with breach of a protection order obtained by his Brazilian partner. File photograph: Frank Miller/The Irish Times

A man (37) has been remanded in custody after he was charged with an attack on a woman, who was stabbed as she returned to her Cork accommodation earlier this week.

The Brazilian national cannot be named because he was also charged with breach of a protection order obtained by his Brazilian partner.

The man was charged at Cork District Court with three offences, namely assault causing harm to the woman, production of a knife and breach of a protection order at Churchyard Lane, Ballinlough, Cork, on Tuesday.

Det Garda Tom Delaney of Douglas Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told how he put the charge to the accused at Togher Garda station at 11.50pm on June 30th.

Delaney testified that the accused replied “I want to say sorry for everything” to each of the three charges when they were put to him after caution.

Sgt Gearóid Davis told Judge David Waters that gardaí were objecting to bail for the accused and seeking a remand in custody until July 9th for the DPP’s directions on the matter.

Waters explained to the accused that he was facing three serious charges. When the man began to speak and indicated he wanted to say something, the judge stopped him.

“I’m conscious you do not have legal advice because solicitors are on strike but if you had a solicitor, they would advise you not to say anything in case you might prejudice your case and make things worse.”

The judge then asked the accused if he was looking for bail. He had to explain what bail meant before the accused said he was not looking for bail and wanted to be remanded in custody.

“Sir, I did something bad – I did not intend to kill anyone, but I must pay the consequences,” said the accused before the judge again advised him not to say anything that might prejudice his case.

The judge then explained again to the accused that lawyers were currently not available because they had withdrawn from the criminal legal aid panel in a dispute over fee rates.

The judge said he accepted the accused had “a good grasp of English but I will assign you an interpreter as you may need one to explain matters to you when the case gets more complicated”.

Waters remanded the accused in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on July 9th by video link. A Portuguese interpreter will be available to assist him in his dealings with the court.