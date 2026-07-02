Tehran warns against attacks as it prepares for Khamenei funeral

A poster of late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Iran will hold state funeral from July 4th to July 9th for Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli attacks on February 28th. Photograph: Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA

Iran and the United ‌States concluded a round of indirect talks on Wednesday with no sign they had made headway toward a lasting peace, focusing instead on issues that they said had been resolved when an interim ​agreement was announced two weeks ago.

Sources familiar with the discussions said negotiators for the two countries spent two days in Doha discussing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and unfreezing Iran’s funds, two critical issues under the initial agreement.

The next meeting will take place after funeral processions for Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is due to be buried on July ​9th, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

An Iranian military commander warned the US and Israel on Thursday against any attack ​on Iran as it prepares for the ‌state funeral of Khamenei, who was killed in air strikes on the first day of the war.

“We warn the ​enemies of Iran, especially the US and ​the Zionist regime [Israel], to avoid any miscalculation and ⁠to think about the harsh retaliation our armed ​forces would make to any threat and aggression against ​our country,” Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a statement carried by state media.

Funeral processions for ​Khamenei will begin on July 4th in Tehran ​and conclude on July 9th with his burial in his hometown ‌of ⁠Mashhad, with additional ceremonies planned in Qom and Iraq in-between these dates.

On Wednesday, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi gave a similar warning that Tehran would deliver ​an immediate ​and powerful ⁠response to any threat against its people or leadership after comments by Israeli defence ​minister Israel Katz that Iran’s current supreme ​leader ⁠Mojtaba Khamenei was “marked for death.”

Iranian media reported heightened security measures during the funeral period, while the head of ⁠Iran’s ​Civil Aviation Organisation said on Wednesday ​that temporary airspace restrictions would be implemented over several cities including ​Tehran and Mashhad.

The Doha discussions produced “positive progress” on issues related to the memorandum that halted the war in June and were “building on the outcomes” of a summit in Switzerland, ⁠the ministry spokesperson said in a post on X.

In Washington, US president Donald Trump said the two sides were making progress on possible limits ‌to ‌Iran’s ​nuclear programme – the main reason he launched the war along with Israel in February. “The denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well,” he told reporters. “They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see.”

But the sources said the nuclear programme did not come ⁠up in the talks, which were technical in nature.

US vice president ​JD Vance said that matter would be addressed later. “Obviously, we’re worried about the ​nuclear issue, we’re going to start talking about that,” he told reporters.

US and Iranian negotiators held separate meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators, Qatar’s foreign ministry said.

Trump’s son-in-law ‌Jared Kushner and top US envoy Steve Witkoff, dispatched to ​the region for what the White House had billed as “high-level” talks, did not attend the sessions, according to a source who spoke on condition of ⁠anonymity.

The leader of Iran’s delegation, deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi, said ⁠the talks concluded. Neither side said whether ​they had managed to bridge any of their differences.

The initial deal calls for Iran and the United States to allow shipping to resume through the Strait of Hormuz, which handled one-fifth of global oil and liquid natural gas trade before the war. Though traffic has partially resumed, the status of the strategic waterway remains unclear and the two countries exchanged strikes last weekend following an Iranian attack on a cargo ship.

Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the strait even if it has to do so by force, two senior Iranian sources said, and has repeatedly said it will assess tolls on shipping starting in mid-August, after a toll-free period specified by ‌the initial agreement expires.

Trump’s comments on ⁠Wednesday played down the possibility of a return to all-out war with Iran. “I think they’ve come a long way,” he said.

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in four months following Trump’s remarks, and analysts cut their price forecasts for the first time since the war ‌began.

Iran’s state media said on Wednesday that a foreign container ship had run aground in shallow waters outside the shipping route designated by Iranian authorities.

“Hormuz continues to reopen but it’s patchy, ​unpredictable, and not fully transparent,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

Several European countries ​have offered to help clear mines from the Strait, but Germany’s defence minister Boris Pistorius said he did not expect his country to participate, citing Iran’s unwillingness to co-operate with other countries. – Reuters