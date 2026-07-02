Flags, former taoisigh, Carrie Crowley and Tayto: it (almost) all went without a hitch

Actor Carrie Crowley, Norther Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers at the opening ceremony of Ireland's presidency of the Council of the European Union at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Afterwards, some people thought it was brave of the Ukrainian president to say what he said in front of his Irish hosts and all the representatives of those EU nations he hopes will let his country join their club.

But, after four years of war with Russian invaders, why wouldn’t Volodymyr Zelenskiy be brave?

There were seven speeches made during the short ceremony to launch Ireland’s six-month presidency of the EU.

All of them were lovely.

One will be remembered for the Ukrainian president’s heftily deft sideswipe through the diplomatic niceties. Zelenskiy said all the right things, thanking Ireland and Europe for standing by his country and its people since the invasion began. But he also called out EU countries where companies controlled by Russian oligarchs operate for failing to sanction them as they churn out key materials for Putin’s war effort.

He didn’t have to name names.

“Unfortunately, there are companies in Europe that are owned or effectively controlled by Russia and its sanctioned oligarchs. They keep supplying the Russians with essential materials even now,” he told the EU and Irish political elite seated in the Dublin Castle courtyard.

It was a well-timed dig at Aughinish Alumina in Limerick and everyone in the courtyard in Dublin Castle copped it immediately.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Tánaiste Simon Harris at Dublin Castle on Wednesday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The opening ceremony went without a hitch, much to the relief of the battalions of Government officials drafted in to oversee proceedings. One day down, only six months to go.

The morning began with an airlift of 60 Brussels-based journalists to Dublin for the event. They had to share their Ryanair flight with the European Council president, António Costa and sundry MEPS – Luke Ming Flanagan was one of the last to board.

When they got to Dublin, the passengers had to wait until steps were put in place for Costa to disembark. Helen McEntee, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, waited to greet him at the bottom of them.

Back at the castle, with very heavy security in evidence, the VIP guests began to arrive. Former taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny were the first to arrive. Delighted with themselves.

Bertie had the good suit out for the occasion and was full of the joys – a nice change for him compared to some of his more notorious outings to Dublin Castle. Enda was reliving the glory days – theatrically pointing at people in the distance and dispensing hearty greetings by walloping people on the back. The last we saw of him before the formalities commenced he was kissing a photographer.

Anyone see former taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the ceremony? “No sign of Leo but he’ll probably have an opinion piece on it this weekend,” remarked a Government backbencher.

Former taoiseach Enda Kenny, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, former taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Flags of all the EU nations fluttered along both sides of the Liffey on the way in. One large, derelict site was covered in a huge “Céad Míle Fáilte” hoarding. Freshly planted tubs and troughs were everywhere inside the castle complex. The cartons of water in the media centre fridge featured a drawing of WB Yeats. This went down well with the visiting contingent. There was also Tayto.

Pulling out all the stops for the visitors.

The arrivals were shown on big screens.

There’s Eamon Gilmore! And Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and her colleague, Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill. They come as a matched pair at events like this.

Busloads arrived down from Leinster House. Giddy TDs and Senators, like schoolkids going on their summer tour.

They were escorted by ushers from Leinster House.

Verona Murphy, the Ceann Comhairle, didn’t have to go on the bus. Every fancy black Audi in Dublin must have been at the castle, dropping and picking up VIPs.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy at the opening ceremony of Ireland's presidency of the Council of the European Union at Dublin Castle on Wednesday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The Defence Forces band moved into position and struck up a rousing rendition of McAlpine’s Fusiliers. There were five chairs on the green-carpeted platform. The politicians and diplomats and visiting media were seated with 10 minutes to go when sirens sounded in the distance. The big screens showed a large BMW drawing up beyond the main gate.

It was António Costa.

The Taoiseach, already in situ in a room under the clock tower, beetled out to greet him. The band tootled out a welcome, a small plane flew overhead and the mellifluous strains of Richard Boyd Barrett and fellow protesters shouting from way down in Dame Street drifted over.

Or it might have been an angry mob of solicitors laying siege from somewhere near the Four Courts.

Another large 4x4 decanted president Zelenskiy at the same side entrance. The band played him in too.

Finally, a large clatter of Government handlers scuttled to their seats and the show began. A man the size of a small mountain, all dressed in black, was ushered to the front row. Zelenskiy’s bodyguard, we presumed.

The very elegant Carrie Crowley, our Master of Ceremonies, sashayed to the microphone and invited “the speaking party” to take their seats.

The Taoiseach, Táanaiste, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Junior Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Junior Minister who is leader of the Independents in Government walked in and sat in the front row. With the two honoured visitors.

“Costa and Zelenskiy. Two good players,” remarked an observer suffering World Cup withdrawal symptoms.

We had to have five speeches from Irish politicians because the EU presidency wasn’t the only rotating political plum on the platform. There was also a rotating Taoiseach, a rotating Tánaiste and rotating speaking slots for each leg of the Coalition Government stool: Helen McEntee (FG), Thomas Byrne (FF) and Seán Canney (Ind).

At least one speech would be delivered by a woman.

In a strong indication that this Irish presidency will be different from the most recent ones, nobody quoted Seamus Heaney. Instead, to honour the occasion and honour the poet, Beacons at Bealtaine was beautifully read by Ruth Negga, at the right time and in the right cultural context.

Actor Ruth Negga at the opening ceremony of Ireland's EU presidency at Dublin Castle. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

But, to soften the blow, the five TDs shoehorned a “céad míle fáilte” into each of their offerings.

What a day for Seán Canney.

“During our presidency term, Ireland will lead the work of the council, engaging with our fellow ministers of state ...” he said, emitting a little horrified gurgle and correcting himself, “ ... member states, and with the EU institutions to take forward a very ambitious policy agenda.”

Soldiers marched up to all the flagpoles around the courtyard and, as the drums rolled, the flags were hoisted. First, the tricolour, then the EU flag. The Dublin Youth Choir performed beautiful renditions of Amhrán na bhFiann and Ode to Joy. We should have known the chairs on the platform weren’t for the politicians as there was a button concertina on one of them.

Finally, the Ukraine flag was raised. Zelenskiy held his hand to his heart and sang. He looked tired.

Interspersed through the speeches were the music and the dance and the wonderful poem. It was wonderful and magical and the diplomats held up their phones to capture it. The weather had been stifling until the musicians arrived. Suddenly, a cool breeze wafted across the cobbles.

After the entertainment, the guests were invited inside for refreshments. But the diplomats and politicians were asked to remain in place until the speaking party had left, for security reasons.

This was wise, as they would have been killed in the stampede that followed.

And above them, from either side of the clock tower, the statues of Justice and Fortitude watched it all.

They’ll have an entertaining six months ahead of them.