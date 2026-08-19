Glenveagh receives over €850,000 in government funding to modernise construction methods

Enterprise Ireland has given homebuilder Glenveagh €859,000 in funding from through a Government initiative from its five-year housing action plan.

The funding will go towards the development of the firm’s “modern methods of construction innovation investment programme,” Dublin-listed Glenveagh said in a statement on Wednesday.

It will “support a number of key” research and development (R&D) projects, Glenveagh said, for its “innovation agenda”.

It listed the development of “enhanced timber frame and light gauge steel manufacturing processes”, “a new automated cladding and finishing process” and “the construction of house prototypes” as examples.

Glenveagh’s chief executive Stephen Garvey said the company is “making considerable investments in our business to deliver the most modern homes possible for our customers”.

He added “this funding, alongside our multimillion euro investment in our facilities, will directly support a genuinely manufacturing-led model of homebuilding, delivering precision-engineered, sustainable homes consistently.”

“We are moving well beyond incremental gains in modern methods of construction,” Garvey said.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke, said “Glenveagh delivers highly specialised modern methods of construction, and their significant investment in R&D is a key component to their continued growth.”

The movefollows previous funding secured by Glenveagh in 2023 for “the research and identification of the most practical [modern methods of construction] solutions”