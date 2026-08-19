Public reminded of importance of smoke alarms as house fire deaths up by a third

'Smoke alarms remain the single most important life-saving device in the home', said the national director of fire and emergency management. Photograph: iStock

The number of people killed in domestic fires last year was the highest for nine years.

A total of 34 people died in fires in 2025 in comparison with 25 in 2024, a rise of 36 per cent. This is the most since 42 people were killed in fires in 2017.

Two people died during a fatal house fire in Casla, Co Galway, last June.

In December, 60-year-old Mary Holt and her four-year-old grandnephew Tadgh Farrell died in a suspected arson attack at a house in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

In the same month, brothers Pa and Seamus Cuffe died at their home in west Sligo.

Men accounted for 26 of the 34 people who died in fires.

Smoking was the leading cause of fires that resulted in fatalities in Ireland and accounted for six of the 34 deaths, two each died as a result of arson or a fault in a solid fuel appliance, a cooking appliance or an electrical appliance.

One died as a result of an accelerant being used and another died as a result of burning rubbish. Five are still under investigation by gardaí.

The average age of people who died in a fire last year was 63, with 40 per cent of those who died aged over 65.

Ten of the fatal fires started in the bedroom, six in the livingroom and six in the kitchen.

Smoke alarms were working in the homes of just 11 of those who died.

Fire brigades attended 21,794 fires in 2025, of which 4,131 occurred in people’s homes. Outdoor rubbish burning was the most common incident type, accounting for 6,778 fire service attendances.

Forest, bog and grass fires represented a significant category of incidents in 2025, with fire brigades attending 2,314 such fires during the year.

The national director for fire and emergency management, Keith Leonard, said the increase in fire fatalities last year underlined the need for “sustained fire-safety awareness, prevention measures and protection of vulnerable members of the community

He added: “Our data shows that the home remains the highest-risk location for fire fatalities, and that older members of our communities are particularly vulnerable.

“We continue to urge everyone to take simple but vital steps to reduce risk, including maintaining working smoke alarms and being mindful of fire hazards such as smoking materials. Smoke alarms remain the single most important life-saving device in the home.”