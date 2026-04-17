Iran war: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon in effect; countries gather over Strait of Hormuz

Main Points

US president Donald Trump expressed confidence that an agreement could soon be reached to end the Iran war as the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect

United Nations chief António Guterres has welcomed the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, urging ‘all actors’ to fully respect the truce

The leaders of France and the UK will gather dozens of countries on Friday to push forward plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Europe has “maybe six weeks or so (of) jet fuel left,” the head of the International Energy Agency said

Key Reads

Iran has unleashed Gen Z tech warriors to ridicule the Trump administration

Analysis: What Trump hopes to achieve by blockading Iran’s ports

Pope says ‘handful of tyrants’ ravaging world amid feud with Trump’s White House

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli shelling continued in the villages of Khiam and Dibbine about a half hour after the truce went into effect at midnight Friday local time (10pm Thursday Irish time).

Israel’s military said it was looking into reports of shelling and artillery fire in southern Lebanon. Hizbullah kept firing rockets at northern Israeli towns and communities right up to the start of the ceasefire. Air raid sirens went off in some often-targeted border towns less than 10 minutes before midnight. - The Guardian

Israel violates ceasefire, Lebanese army says

Israel has committed violations ‌of a ceasefire in Lebanon that took effect at midnight, including intermittent shelling of several southern ‌Lebanese ‌villages, the Lebanese army said in the early hours of Friday morning.

In a ‌statement, the army called on citizens to hold off on returning to southern villages and towns. ‌There was no immediate comment from the ‌Israeli military. - Reuters

European countries could help secure passage through Strait of Hormuz

European countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands and France have mine-clearance capacity which could help secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz, France’s defence minister has said.

“There are capabilities to provide fully supported escort services – that is to say, in no way offensive, of course – for ships to ensure safe passage through the strait; that is what will be debated today in Paris,” Catherine Vautrin told French TV station TF1 on Friday.

The UK and France are set to chair a meeting of about 40 countries on Friday aimed at signalling to the US that some of its closest allies are ready to play a role in restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which typically carries about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows. - Reuters and The Guardian

France and Britain will chair a meeting on Friday of around 40 countries aimed at signalling to the United States that some of its closest allies, many ‌chided by Trump for failing to act, are ready to help restore freedom of navigation in ​the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow.

Iran has largely closed the strait to ships other than its own and Washington this week imposed a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports. Analysts said the blockade could prevent roughly 2 million barrels per day of ⁠Iranian crude from reaching its primary buyer China.

Only a trickle of vessels have passed through the strait since the ⁠war started, compared to an average 130-plus each day before the conflict. - Reuters

The ceasefire in Lebanon went into effect on Thursday and Trump said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun and planned to invite them to the White House for “meaningful talks” that could happen over the next week or two.

Iran has insisted that any peace deal should also cover the fighting in Lebanon. The ceasefire was part of an understanding reached with the US and mediated by Pakistan, Iranian media reported, citing a foreign ministry spokesperson.

“May have been a historic day for Lebanon. Good things are happening!!!,” Trump said on social media late on Thursday.

In an earlier post, he urged Hizbullah to respect the ceasefire.

“I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be an GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!” he said. - Reuters

Trump again indicates war could soon end

US president Donald Trump has indicated that an agreement could soon be reached to end the Iran war and urged the Tehran-aligned Hezbollah group to hold its fire as a 10-day truce went in to effect between Lebanon and ‌Israel.

Trump said the next meeting between the United States and Iran could take place at the weekend and an extension of a two-week ceasefire was possible, but may not be needed as Tehran wanted a deal.

“We’re going to see what happens. But I think we’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” he told reporters outside ​the White House, adding if an agreement was reached and signed in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, he may go there for the occasion.

Hours later while in Las Vegas, Trump went further, saying the war “should be ending pretty soon”.

A Pakistani source involved ​in mediating between the U.S. and Iran said on Friday there was progress in backdoor diplomacy and that an upcoming meeting between the two sides could result in the signing of an agreement. - Reuters