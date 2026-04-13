Trump calls Pope Leo ‘weak’ over Iran war comments; US to blockade Iranian ports

Main Points

US president Donald Trump says he doesn’t care if Iran comes back to negotiations after the weekend talks ended without a deal

Iran said the two sides were close to a deal in Pakistan but was then met with “shifting goalposts”

Trump has criticised Pope Leo XIV, describing him ‘weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy’

The US president says US Navy will start blockading the Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices have climbed above $100 again

Iran says any military vessels that approach the shipping route will be “dealt with severely”, while the country’s parliament speaker says Tehran will not “surrender under threats”

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What Now? Failure of talks leaves US facing unpalatable questions

Trump orders naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz after peace talks end

ASEAN foreign ministers ‌on Monday urged the United ​States and Iran to continue negotiations for ​a permanent end to ⁠their conflict, as ‌well ‌as ​the full and effective ⁠implementation ​of the ​ceasefire.

Ministers from the 11 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, who met virtually ​to discuss the ⁠war ⁠in ​the Middle East, called for the restoration of safe, unimpeded and continuous ‌transit passage ⁠of vessels and aircraft in ‌the Strait of Hormuz. - Reuters

The US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, due to begin at 3pm on Monday (Irish time), is a blow to the 20,000 seafarers who have been trapped in the Gulf for the last six weeks.

One said last week: “I gave my notice exactly one month ago. I’ve informed the master, I’m not willing to sail through the strait. It’s about safety, it’s all about safety.” - The Guardian

Starmer refuses to join Trump’s Hormuz blockade

Keir Starmer has refused to join Donald Trump’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which could compound economic pain for Britons with higher petrol costs.

The US president threatened stop tankers from entering or leaving the key oil and gas shipping lane, a move that is expected to further drive up oil prices.

The British prime minister will discuss cost-of-living pressures with local people on a visit to Greater Manchester on Monday.

And Chancellor Rachel Reeves will travel to Washington for International Monetary Fund meetings this week, after warning that “the war in Iran will come at a cost to British families and business”.

MPs return to Westminster from the Easter recess on Monday with no resolution to the Middle East crisis in sight and the fate of a shaky two-week ceasefire uncertain. - PA

Oil prices rise again after Trump blockade comments

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned that “approaching military vessels to the strait of Hormuz is considered a violation of the ceasefire”.

Oil prices rose in early market trading after Trump’s blockade announcement. The price of US crude oil rose 8 per cent to $104.24 (€89.16) a barrel and Brent crude oil – the international standard – rose 7 per cent to $102.29 (€87.50).

Australia’s share market dropped sharply on Monday morning.

Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade', Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.



ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O) pic.twitter.com/rVxlC6vFWG — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 12, 2026

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran’s negotiators at the weekend talks with Washington, taunted Trump on X, saying in a post: “Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, Soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.” (about €3.42 to €4.27)

Earlier he said Trump’s new threats would have no effect on the Iranian nation: “If you fight, we will fight … We will not bow to any threats.” - The Guardian

Trump orders naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz after Iran peace talks break down

As our Washington correspondent Keith Duggan reports, Donald Trump ordered the US navy to impose a full blockade on the Strait of Hormuz following the breakdown of peace talks with Iran after a marathon meeting in Pakistan.

“No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas,” the US president stated in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

“We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid on the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

Trump was attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event in Miami on Saturday night, along with his secretary of state Marco Rubio, when US vice-president JD Vance decided to conclude what had been the highest level direct US-Iranian talks for half a century.

A clearly frustrated Vance exited the negotiations with Iranian officials, held in Islamabad and brokered by Pakistan, after 20 hours. While he made few comments, it was apparent that the breakdown hinged on the future capacity of Iran to develop a nuclear capability.

Why did Trump choose Vance to negotiate difficult peace talks with Iran?

US vice president JD Vance arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AFP

“We’ve made very clear what our red lines are,” Vance told reporters before leaving Pakistan, “and what things we’re willing to accommodate them on. They have chosen not to accept our terms.”

Trump confirmed that in his social media post and, in a later phone interview with Fox News, he elaborated on the purpose of the blockade, saying it was to place a chokehold on Tehran’s access to oil revenues.

“It’s called all in and all out. There’ll be a time when we’ll have them all come in and all come out. But it won’t be a percentage, it won’t be a friend of yours like a country that’s your ally,” he said.

“We’re not gonna let Iran make money selling oil to people that they like and not people that they don’t like. You saw what we did with Venezuela. It will be something similar to that but at a higher level.”

Spanish PM urges China to ‘do more’ to end wars

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez began his trip to China on Monday by calling on Beijing to leverage its influence internationally and help bring the wars in Iran and Ukraine to an end.

“China can do more — for example, by demanding, as it is already doing, that international law be upheld and that conflicts in Lebanon, Iran, Gaza, the West Bank, and Ukraine come to an end,” Sánchez said during a speech at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

China, which is preparing to host a visit by US president Donald Trump next month, has condemned as “unacceptable” the US and Israeli strikes against Iran.

President Xi Jinping, who is scheduled to meet Sánchez during his visit, has so far stayed silent on the conflict engulfing a major Chinese friend.

The war now entering its seventh week has lifting oil prices and raised the prospect of further economic pain around the globe.

Spain has been one of the European countries most strongly opposed to the military operations, which Sánchez openly considers “illegal.” The country has closed its airspace to flights by US warplanes participating in the conflict and is preventing Washington from using its two bases on Spanish territory for that purpose.

But Spain has also condemned Iran’s response to the US and Israeli attack and the destabilisation of the entire region.

Sánchez believes that Beijing can contribute more to halting the conflicts in the Gulf and Ukraine by using the influence China still exerts over Iran and Russia — two countries with which it has extensive ties.

The national flag of Spain hangs in front of the portrait of late communist leader Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Gate during a visit by Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez to Beijing. Photograph: Pedro Pardo/AFP

“International law is the foundation of everything,” he said in the Chinese capital.

Spain has strengthened relations with Beijing in recent years, presenting itself as China’s closest ally in Europe. Sánchez, who’s making his fourth trip to China in just over three years, plans to meet political and business leaders — in addition to Xi.

Embracing China is an approach that has come with considerable risks for Spain, as Trump’s return to the White House has triggered upheaval both in Europe’s ties with Washington and in the US-China relationship.

Last year, Sánchez traveled to Beijing days after US tariffs were imposed on nearly every country. It was a move seen as a provocation in Washington, with US treasury secretary Scott Bessent calling it “cutting your own throat.” - Bloomberg

US to begin blockade of Iranian ports

The US military announced it will begin a blockade of all Iranian ports on Monday, tempering Donald Trump’s earlier vow to entirely block the strategic Strait of Hormuz as early reports indicated that ships had stopped crossing the waterway.

The move came after marathon US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement, and it set the stage for a showdown. Iranian leaders vowed to counter the blockade.

US Central Command announced the blockade would involve all Iranian ports, beginning on Monday, to be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations”.

It would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the strait, a step down from the president’s earlier threat to blockade the entire waterway.

The announcement of the blockade halted the limited ship traffic that resumed in the strait since the ceasefire, said an early report from Lloyd’s List intelligence. Marine trackers say over 40 commercial ships have crossed since the start of the ceasefire, down from roughly 100 to 135 vessel passages per day before the war.

The blockade is likely intended to add pressure on Iran, which has exported millions of barrels of oil since the war began, much of it likely carried by so-called “dark” transits that evade western government sanctions and oversight.

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AP

Trump also hopes to undercut Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz after demanding that it reopen the waterway where 20 per cent of global oil transited before fighting began. A US blockade could further rattle global energy markets.

Oil prices rose in early market trading after the blockade announcement.

Iranian officials threatened retaliation. Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser and a former Revolutionary Guard Commander, wrote on X that the country’s armed forces had “major untouched levers” to counter a Hormuz blockade. He said Iran would not be coerced by “tweets and imaginary plans”.

Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who led Iran’s side in the talks in Pakistan, addressed Trump in a statement on his return to Iran: “If you fight, we will fight.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later said the strait remained under Iran’s “full control” and was open for non-military vessels, but military ones would get a “forceful response”, two semi-official Iranian news agencies reported. - AP

Iran war could plunge 32 million into poverty, says United Nations

More than 32 million people worldwide could be plunged into poverty by the economic fallout from the Iran war, with developing countries expected to be hit hardest.

In a report issued amid doubts over a fragile ceasefire, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said the world was facing a “triple shock” involving energy, food and weaker economic growth.

The agency tasked with tackling poverty said the conflict was reversing gains in international development, with the impact expected be felt unevenly across regions.

Alexander De Croo, administrator of the UNDP and former prime minister of Belgium, said: “A conflict like this is development in reverse. Even if the war stops, and a ceasefire is obviously very, very welcome. But the impact is already there.

“You will see an enduring impact, especially in the poorer countries, where you push people back into poverty. That’s the most heartbreaking element. The people being pushed into poverty are very often the people who used to be in poverty, got out of it, and are now being pushed back.”

A mother and child get medicine from a United Nations-run pharmacy at a reception centre for refugees returning from Iran, in the border town of Islam Qala, Afghanistan. Photograph: Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times

Energy prices have surged in the six weeks since the first US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, as Iran’s closure of the strait of Hormuz chokes oil and gas supplies to the world economy. With a knock-on impact on fertiliser supplies and global shipping, experts warn that a “food security timebomb” has been set for the developing world.

Even if a durable peace in the Middle East can be sustained, the head of the International Monetary Fund has said the “scarring effects” from the conflict have permanently damaged the global economy.

Publishing its report as world leaders gather in Washington for the IMF’s spring meetings, the UNDP said a global response was required to support countries hardest hit by the economic fallout.

It said targeted and temporary cash transfers were needed to protect the most vulnerable households in developing nations, at a cost of about $6bn to neutralise the shocks for those falling below the poverty line.

De Croo said international agencies and development banks could provide the financial support. “There is a positive economic payout for giving short-term cash transfers to avoid people getting back into poverty,” he said. Second-best interventions could include temporary subsidies or vouchers for electricity or cooking gas.

However, the UNDP warned against blanket subsidies because they would unnecessarily support wealthier households, and would be financially unsustainable over time. - The Guardian

Trump attacks Pope Leo over Iran war criticisms

An image posted by Donald Trump on his Triuth Social platform depicting himself as Jesus Christ

Donald Trump has attacked Pope Leo XIV for his criticisms of the US-Israeli war on Iran, calling the leader of the Catholic Church “WEAK on crime”.

The American-born pope has issued a series of rebukes to his leadership, most recently challenging the administration’s argument that God is on the side of the US in the conflict with Iran.

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

Moments later, Trump posted a picture to social media that echoed images of Jesus, depicting himself in robes healing a sick patient surrounded by a medical worker and military members.

Amid the conflict in Iran, the pontiff wrote on X on Friday that “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword who today drop bombs. Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace.”

Leo didn’t specifically cite Trump but his remarks followed repeated comments from the president and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth couching the US war against Iran in religious terms, comparing a downed US fighter pilot to Jesus Christ and arguing that God has given divine protection to US troops. - Bloomberg