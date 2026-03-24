Diesel and petrol prices set to fall from midnight excise duty cut until May

Main Points

The price of diesel and petrol will fall from 12am on Wednesday after the Government decided to cut excise duty

The cuts of 20 cent on diesel and 15 cent on petrol by 15 cent will be in place until the end of May

The excise cuts are subject to a financial resolution being passed in the Dáil

The Taoiseach had pledged there would be short-term measures to ease rising energy prices caused by the Iran war

The Israeli military said yesterday it had launched a new wave of strikes on Tehran

The strikes came shortly after president Donald Trump signalled a pause in US attacks against Iranian energy infrastructure after what he said were “productive” talks with Iran

Key Reads

Electricity prices down 72% from peak before US-Iran hostilities – CSO

Analysis: Pakistan moves into position as mediator in US-Israeli war on Iran

Analysis: How will Gulf states react to Trump’s latest statement?

How will Gulf states react to Trump’s latest statement? Taoiseach confirms introduction of short-term measures to combat rising energy costs

Iran disputes Trump’s ‘fake news’ claim of talks

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday ​that the US and Iran had held “very good and productive” conversations about a “complete and total resolution of hostilities in the Middle East”.

As a result, he said, he was postponing for five days a plan to hit Iran’s energy grid. His announcement sent share prices higher and oil prices sharply lower to below $100 a barrel, a sudden reversal to a market swoon caused by his weekend threats and Iran’s vows to respond.

Those gains were in jeopardy today however, after Iran’s powerful parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf - who an Israeli official and ​two other sources familiar with the matter said was the interlocutor in the talks on the Iranian side - said no negotiations had taken place.

“No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in ⁠which the US and Israel are trapped,” he wrote on X.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they were launching fresh attacks on US targets, and described Trump’s words as “psychological operations” that were “worn out” ‌and having ‌no ​impact on Tehran’s fight.

Global markets rallied in relief overnight Monday after Trump added five days to his Saturday ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - a conduit for about 20 per cent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas - within 48 hours. - Reuters

Iran sends waves of missiles into Israel

Iran has fired fresh multiple waves of missiles at Israel, the Israeli military said, after US president Donald Trump postponed a threat to bomb the Islamic Republic’s power grid because of what he described as productive talks with Iranian officials.

The missiles ‌triggered air raid sirens in parts of Israel, including Tel Aviv where blasts from interceptions were heard. In one attack, homes in northern Israel were damaged by falling debris following an interception. No deaths were reported.- Reuters

Price of diesel and petrol set to fall

The Government is set to cut the price of diesel and petrol from 12am on Wednesday.

Minister for Finance Simon Harris will bring forward proposals at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting to cut excise duty on diesel by 20 cent and on petrol by 15 cent until the end of May.

These excise measures will take effect from 12am on Wednesday, subject to a financial resolution being passed in the Dáil.

Additionally, expected changes to the National Oil Reserve Agency (Nora) levy will mean an effective cut in Government levies of an extra 2c each on diesel and petrol. The timing of the changes to this levy have not yet been announced. The changes to the Nora levy require primary legislation, but Government sources have said that it will be pushed through the Oireachtas this week.