Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer

The biggest international game this month (forget the men’s World Cup) is the women’s World Cup Qualifier in Grenoble. The Republic of Ireland defeated the Netherlands last Friday and if they were to defeat France they would secure a spot at the 2027 World Cup Finals. Even if they don’t, they have the fallback of a seeded play-off spot. - Tuesday, RTÉ

Soccer

Okay, so maybe the men’s Fifa World Cup is also a big deal. Hosted by three countries in 16 cities, 48 teams (unfortunately not including an Irish side) will compete over the five weeks for the biggest prize in football. While some of the kick-offs are in the early hours, most are at a relatively reasonable time for a European audience. - June 11th-July 19th, RTÉ, BBC & UTV

Golf

For women amateur golfers, the Curtis Cup is between teams representing the US and Britain and Ireland. One of the competitors is 22-year-old Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle), who was part of the team that won the Curtis Cup two years ago, and is expected to turn professional soon. - Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports

MONDA Y (June 8th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 1st Test, D5 England v New Zealand

CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 2.50pm - Women’s T20 England v Australia

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

SOCCER - BBC 2 & Virgin Media Three - Men’s friendly - 8.10pm France v Northern Ireland

TUESDAY (June 9th)

NBA - Sky Sports - NBA Finals - 1.30am G3: Spurs @ Knicks

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Women’s WC Qualifier - 8pm France v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER - UTV - Women’s WC Qualifier - 8pm England v Ukraine

WEDNESDAY (June 10th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 9.50am - Women’s T20 England v India

ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two & BBC Three, 7pm-9pm - Oslo Diamond League

SOCCER - Virgin Media Three & UTV - Men’s friendly - 9pm England v Costa Rica

THURSDAY (June 11th)

NBA - Sky Sports - NBA Finals - 1.30am G4: Spurs @ Knicks

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm - Frankfurt World Cup

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV, 6.15pm-7.45pm - Mexico City World Cup Opening Ceremony

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 8pm Mexico v South Africa

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - SL - 8pm St Helens v Warrington

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Canadian Open

FRIDAY (June 12th)

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 3am South Korea v Czechia

RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus from 8am Super Rugby Semi-final (TBA)

(TBA) DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 11am-4pm, 6pm-11pm - Frankfurt World Cup

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-8.30pm, 11pm-2am Curtis Cup

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - Women’s T20 WC - 6.30pm England v Sri Lanka

RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus - SL - 6pm Toulouse v Leeds, 8pm Hull KR v York

SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - League of Ireland - 7.45pm Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - 8pm Canada v Bosnia

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - SL - 8pm Wakefield v Wigan

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11pm Canadian Open

SATURDAY (June 13th)

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC - World Cup - 2am USA v Paraguay

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - Women’s T20 WC - 10.30am Scotland v Ireland

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm - Frankfurt World Cup

RACING - UTV, 1.15pm-4.15pm - York Grand Cup

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - SL - 3pm Hull FC v Huddersfield , 6pm Catalans v Castleford

, 6pm EQUESTRIAN - TNT Sports 2, 4.15pm-7pm - Saint Tropez Global Champions Tour

GAA - GAA Plus - All-Ireland SFC - 4.30pm Monaghan v Roscommon , 7pm Derry v Meath

, 7pm GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Canadian Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 6.30pm-9.30pm, midnight-3am Curtis Cup

GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 7.30pm Waterford v Cork

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 8pm Qatar v Switzerland

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - 11pm Brazil v Morocco

SUNDAY (June 14th)