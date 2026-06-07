Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Soccer
The biggest international game this month (forget the men’s World Cup) is the women’s World Cup Qualifier in Grenoble. The Republic of Ireland defeated the Netherlands last Friday and if they were to defeat France they would secure a spot at the 2027 World Cup Finals. Even if they don’t, they have the fallback of a seeded play-off spot. - Tuesday, RTÉ
Soccer
Okay, so maybe the men’s Fifa World Cup is also a big deal. Hosted by three countries in 16 cities, 48 teams (unfortunately not including an Irish side) will compete over the five weeks for the biggest prize in football. While some of the kick-offs are in the early hours, most are at a relatively reasonable time for a European audience. - June 11th-July 19th, RTÉ, BBC & UTV
Golf
For women amateur golfers, the Curtis Cup is between teams representing the US and Britain and Ireland. One of the competitors is 22-year-old Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle), who was part of the team that won the Curtis Cup two years ago, and is expected to turn professional soon. - Friday-Sunday, Sky Sports
MONDAY (June 8th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am - 1st Test, D5 England v New Zealand
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Mix from 2.50pm - Women’s T20 England v Australia
- GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights
- SOCCER - BBC 2 & Virgin Media Three - Men’s friendly - 8.10pm France v Northern Ireland
TUESDAY (June 9th)
- NBA - Sky Sports - NBA Finals - 1.30am G3: Spurs @ Knicks
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Women’s WC Qualifier - 8pm France v Republic of Ireland
- SOCCER - UTV - Women’s WC Qualifier - 8pm England v Ukraine
WEDNESDAY (June 10th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 9.50am - Women’s T20 England v India
- ATHLETICS - Virgin Media Two & BBC Three, 7pm-9pm - Oslo Diamond League
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Three & UTV - Men’s friendly - 9pm England v Costa Rica
THURSDAY (June 11th)
- NBA - Sky Sports - NBA Finals - 1.30am G4: Spurs @ Knicks
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 6pm-11pm - Frankfurt World Cup
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV, 6.15pm-7.45pm - Mexico City World Cup Opening Ceremony
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 8pm Mexico v South Africa
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - SL - 8pm St Helens v Warrington
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Canadian Open
FRIDAY (June 12th)
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 3am South Korea v Czechia
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus from 8am Super Rugby Semi-final (TBA)
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 11am-4pm, 6pm-11pm - Frankfurt World Cup
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from noon - Practice Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30pm-8.30pm, 11pm-2am Curtis Cup
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - Women’s T20 WC - 6.30pm England v Sri Lanka
- RUGBY - Sky Sports Plus - SL - 6pm Toulouse v Leeds, 8pm Hull KR v York
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - League of Ireland - 7.45pm Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - 8pm Canada v Bosnia
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - SL - 8pm Wakefield v Wigan
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8.30pm-11pm Canadian Open
SATURDAY (June 13th)
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC - World Cup - 2am USA v Paraguay
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - Women’s T20 WC - 10.30am Scotland v Ireland
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 11.15am - Practice & Qualifying Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm - Frankfurt World Cup
- RACING - UTV, 1.15pm-4.15pm - York Grand Cup
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - SL - 3pm Hull FC v Huddersfield, 6pm Catalans v Castleford
- EQUESTRIAN - TNT Sports 2, 4.15pm-7pm - Saint Tropez Global Champions Tour
- GAA - GAA Plus - All-Ireland SFC - 4.30pm Monaghan v Roscommon, 7pm Derry v Meath
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Canadian Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 6.30pm-9.30pm, midnight-3am Curtis Cup
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s SFC - 7.30pm Waterford v Cork
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 8pm Qatar v Switzerland
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - 11pm Brazil v Morocco
SUNDAY (June 14th)
- NBA - Sky Sports - NBA Finals - 1.30am G5: Knicks @ Spurs
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & BBC 1 - World Cup - 2am Haiti v Scotland
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 5am Australia v Turkey
- DARTS - Sky Sports Action, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm - Frankfurt World Cup
- F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm; Channel 4 from 6.30pm Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
- GAA - RTÉ 2 - All-Ireland SFC - 1pm Louth v Armagh, 3.30pm Tyrone v Mayo
- GAA - GAA Plus - All-Ireland SFC - 2pm Galway v Westmeath
- RACING - Virgin Media Two, 2.30pm-3.30pm - Chantilly Le Prix de Diane
- RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Plus - SL - 3pm Bradford v Leigh
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-11pm Canadian Open
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 6pm Germany v Curacao
- SOCCER - RTÉ 2 & UTV - World Cup - 9pm Netherlands v Japan
- GAA - RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-3am Curtis Cup