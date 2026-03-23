Live: International Energy Agency open to releasing more oil; Trump issues deadline

Main Points

Donald Trump threatened on Sunday that Iran had 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic to avoid strikes that would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants

Iran said it would retaliate to any attack on its electricity by ‌targeting Israel’s power plants

The crisis surrounding Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz has created a global economic crisis, causing surging energy prices

Share markets slid in early trade while US bond yields hit eight-month peaks as the US-Israel attacks on Iran showed no sign of ending

Key Reads

Four Jewish ambulances burned in suspected antisemitic attack in London

An arson attack on four ambulances belonging to a Jewish community ambulance service in north London is being treated as an “antisemitic hate crime”, the Metropolitan Police says.

Four Hatzola ambulances were found on fire after the London Fire Brigade was called to Highfield Road in Golders Green at around 1.40am.

Hatzola is a large non-profit, volunteer Jewish organisation that provides people emergency medical response and transportation to hospitals for free.

The fire brigade said multiple cylinders in the vehicles exploded and caused windows to break in an nearby block of flats.

Six fire engines and about 40 firefighters were sent to contain the blaze.

Nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution, and around 30 people have been taken to a local shelter.

There were no injuries, police said, and all fires have been put out. There have been no arrests so far, they added.

Video appears to show the moment ambulances belonging to a Jewish Ambulance Service in Golders Green were set alight in a suspected arson attack.



It is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime.



Police are appealing for information - nobody has yet been arrested. pic.twitter.com/APwWOseTp4 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) March 23, 2026

Government cautious over the length of fuel relief

A tax rebate scheme for hauliers, a double fuel allowance payment and a reduction in excise duty to cut fuel prices at the pumps are all expected to be agreed by the Government on Monday but the measures due to be announced on Tuesday will initially be in place for only a number of weeks.

The Coalition will this week have to manage the public’s expectations of how long they can expect such relief to last, while also being blunt that it “cannot shield people from the full impact of the war”, a Government source told Irish Times political correspondent Ellen Coyne. You can read her report here.

Israeli Home Front Command officers inspect an apartment building struck by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday (Maya Levin/AP)

British cabinet set for emergency meeting over Strait of Hormuz

Sir Keir Starmer is set to convene an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday after a call with Donald Trump to discuss reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a conversation on Sunday night, the British prime minister and the US president agreed reopening the strait was “essential” to stabilise a global energy market that had seen oil prices rocket since Trump began his joint campaign with Israel against Iran.

The 20-minute call, described by sources as “constructive”, followed a week in which Trump had heavily criticised Starmer’s response to the crisis amid the president’s demand for other nations to send ships to open the strait.

Other nations have so far resisted his demand, with the UK thought to be unlikely to send vessels because of the high level of risk in the strait and an unwillingness to be drawn into the wider war.

But Tehran’s unsuccessful attempt to strike the UK-US base on Diego Garcia with ballistic missiles has raised concerns that much of Europe could be within range of Iranian weapons.

While the strait remains effectively closed to most shipping, the impact on the global energy market and the global economy is set to continue.

Facing the threat of higher inflation and concerns about disruption to fuel supplies, Starmer will convene his top ministers at a Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon.

Stock markets fall in early trade

Share markets slid in Asia in early trade while US bond yields hit eight-month peaks as the United States and Iran traded escalating threats and ‌Israel planned for “weeks” more fighting, sending oil prices on another roller-coaster ride.

Iran said on Sunday it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours if US president Donald Trump followed through with a threat ​to hit Iran’s electricity grid in 48 hours, extinguishing any hope of an early end to the war, now in its fourth week.

Trump warned Iran had two days to fully open the vital Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively closed for most vessels with little prospect of naval protection for shipping.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 3.8%, bringing losses for March so far to over 13%. South Korea’s market shed 5.2%, making a 12% drop ​for the month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 2.5%, while Chinese blue chips dropped 1.9%. - Reuters

Iran vows to retaliate if its power stations are attacked

Iran will ‌retaliate to an attack on its electricity sector by ‌targeting Israel’s power plants as well as power plants ​supplying US bases with electricity in regional countries, a statement by the Revolutionary Guards on Monday ​said.

The statement seemingly retracted earlier threats to desalination plants ⁠in the region, which are crucial ‌for providing ‌drinking ​water in Gulf countries.

“The lying ... US president has claimed ⁠that the Revolutionary ​Guards intends to attack ​the water desalination plants and cause ‌hardship to the people ​of the countries in the region,” the ⁠statement shared on ⁠state ​media said.

On Saturday, US president Donald Trump warned that Iranian power plants would be targeted if Tehran failed to “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping within ‌48 hours.

“We are ⁠determined to respond to any threat at the same level as ‌it creates in terms of deterrence ... If you ​hit electricity, we hit electricity,” ​the Revolutionary Guards said. - Reuters

IEA open to releasing more oil stocks

The International Energy Agency is consulting with governments in Asia and Europe on the release of more ​stockpiled oil “if necessary” due to the Iran war, executive director Fatih Birol said this morning.

“If it is necessary, of course, we will do it. We look at the conditions, we will analyse, assess the markets and discuss with our member countries,” Birol told the National ​Press Club in Canberra.

IEA member nations agreed on March 11th to release a record 400 million barrels ⁠of oil from strategic stockpiles to combat the spike in global crude prices. The drawdown represented 20 per cent of ‌overall ‌stocks.

There ​would not be a specific crude price level to trigger another release, Birol said.

“A stock release will help to comfort the markets, but this is not the solution. ⁠It will only help to reduce the ​pain in the economy.”

The IEA chief began his world tour ​in Canberra as the Asia Pacific is at the forefront of the oil crisis, he said, given its reliance ‌on oil and other crucial products like fertiliser and ​helium transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

He described the crisis ​in the Middle East as “very severe” and worse than the two oil shocks of the 1970s, as well as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on gas, put together.

The war on Iran had taken 11 million barrels of oil per day from global supply, more than the two prior oil shocks combined.

“The single most important solution to this problem is opening the Hormuz Strait,” he said.

“The depth of the problem was not well appreciated by the decision makers around the world,” he said of ‌his decision to begin speaking ⁠publicly three weeks into the war. - Reuters