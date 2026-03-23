Taoiseach confirms introduction of short-term measures to combat rising energy costs

There will be short-term targeted measures to ease the pressure on the public caused by rising energy prices, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has pledged.

However, he declined to offer details in advance of an expected announcement following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

A tax rebate scheme for hauliers, a double fuel allowance payment and a reduction in excise duty to cut fuel prices at the pumps are all expected to be discussed by Coalition leaders on Monday evening.

Martin also responded to concerns raised by Sinn Féin that the mooted tax rebate for hauliers would limit scope for cutting excise on diesel for other motorists with the Taoiseach stressing the importance of the haulage industry.

Speaking at a press conference at a housing development site in Dublin, Martin said: “We will be looking at, first of all, it’s an immediate set of measures, short term l, targeted in terms of the immediate pressures on the public.”

He said that more broadly the Government would be looking at “energy efficiency” when asked if steps like increased grants for solar power or reducing speed limits on motorways would be looked at though he also said: “We already have a very proactive grant system.”

Oil prices fell in the wake of US president Donald Trump’s announcement that he was postponing threatened attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Asked if the Government will take such oil price reductions into account when considering support measures Martin replied: “I’m not getting into specifics of that kind. The figures are volatile. We know that. They’ve been up and down, but if you look at it cumulatively over the last number of weeks, they’ve had impact.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Earlier, Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers said the Government’s supports to help ease rising energy prices will be strictly limited and withdrawn as quickly as possible,

Warning of the scale of the crisis, he said the Middle East conflict threatened “the biggest impact on the global economy for decades if it continues”, and had “huge ramifications for the growth trajectory of every economy in Europe and the world”.

During an interview on Newstalk on Monday, Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the rebate for hauliers and transport operators would mean “that less support will be given to the general public because it all comes out of the same pot.”

He argued for maximum cuts to excise duty instead saying: “The way that you support hauliers, transport operators and the general public is giving them the reduction at the pump.

“Immediately you give all three the reduction and you cut excise duty by the maximum amount.”

Martin responded to the Sinn Féin position saying: “Sinn Féin would spend billions on this and billions again and billions again.” He claimed the rival party has been “making proposals that are not fiscally sustainable” for the last three or four years.

He said there has been Government responses to the Covid-19 and Ukraine crises and, pointing to the budget in the autumn said that there are other demands in education, health and housing and “we’ve got to balance it all.”

He said Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has been engaging with the hauliers and “They are vital in terms of our trading performance and in making sure that things work smoothly in Ireland.”

“It’s an area that I feel we do need set of proposals to deal with the haulage industry in the long term and to make sure that it’s a viable, sustainable industry.”