Consequences of war in Iran set to be long-lasting

A woman looks out from the broken windows of her apartment, hit by airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Tehran has until midnight on Monday to open the Strait of Hormuz to all traffic to avoid strikes that would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants under a deadline imposed by US president Donald Trump.

Trump imposed the deadline late on Saturday writing on his Truth Social post: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST” without specifying which one.

In response, the Iranian military warned it would “irreversibly destroy” all US-linked energy sites across the region if Iran’s oil and energy infrastructure were hit. It also it would close the Strait of Hormuz “indefinitely”, underlining the central role this narrow passageway has taken on in the war.

Since the war began on January 28th, Iran has closed Hormuz to “enemy ships” shutting down 20 per cent of the global oil supply, boosting the price of oil by as much as 60 per cent and shuddering stock markets. It has also blocked exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Gulf – where Qatar is a major producer – sending natural gas prices sharply higher on world markets.

Shortly before issuing his threat, the US president had spoken of “winding down” the US-Israel war on Iran, although his partner in the attacks, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, remains committed to a long war, which he has sought for 40 years.

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The US and Israel have achieved common objectives by killing senior Iranian leaders and degrading and depleting Iran’s arsenal, but they have not toppled Iran’s regime or halted its missile and drone attacks against US-allied Gulf states. While its government has been weakened, Tehran remains firmly in charge under a hardline leadership that is unprepared to make concessions.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi has warned that strikes on or near nuclear facilities crossed the “reddest line” of nuclear safety. He said a direct hit on Iran’s sole nuclear power plant near Bushehr, where an Israel missile exploded, could trigger a severe radiological incident. His warning has been ignored.

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Subsequently, Iranian missiles struck near Israel’s main nuclear research facility at Dimona, where Israel’s undeclared bombs reside. On Saturday Iran’s atomic energy organisation said Israel and the US bombed Iran’s Nantaz uranium enrichment site although Israel and the US claim to have “obliterated” the facility in June. A second smaller research plant at Soreg in central Israel also, reportedly, manufactures weapons but Israel has no nuclear plants for generating electricity.

While blaming Iran for the war, rather than the US and Israel who launched it, Gulf leaders are critical of the US for failing to provide them with protection or supplying them with enough highly expensive interceptors to counter Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Israel and Iran have struck military and civilian installations, including oil and gas facilities, which could be knocked out for many years, depriving host countries of income and creating a global energy shortage that threatens higher inflation and the risk – if the conflict is prolonged – of recession. While the US president continues to talk of an early end to the war, its consequences look set to be long-lasting.