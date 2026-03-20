Israel pounds Tehran with strikes as Iran marks Persian New Year

Main Points

Israel pounded Tehran with airstrikes today as Iranians marked Nowruz, or the Persian New Year

Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu has denied he “dragged” US president Donald Trump into the war with Iran

Trump said on Thursday he had told Israel not to repeat its attacks on Iranian natural gas infrastructure as tit-for-tat strikes on energy ​plants sent energy prices spiralling

Oil prices had a rollercoaster day on Thursday with the Brent crude briefly surging to about $119 per barrel as attacks by Iran on oil and gas facilities around the Gulf escalated after Israel’s attack of Iran’s key natural gas field.

European natural gas prices rose as much as 35 per cent on Thursday

Key Reads

Iran hits Kuwaiti oil refinery

A Kuwaiti oil refinery came under attack early on Friday from Iranian drones and sirens sounded in Israel warning of incoming fire, while explosions boomed over Tehran as Israel hit Iran as the country marked the Persian New Year.

As the war that has rocked the global economy neared the end of its third week, Iran showed no signs of letting up on its attacks on the Gulf region energy structure, as Kuwait said drone strikes at its Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery sparked a fire and crews were working to control the blaze.

The refinery, which can process 730,000 barrels of oil per day, was already damaged on Thursday in another Iranian attack.

It is one of three oil refineries in Kuwait.

Iran stepped up its attacks on energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel on Wednesday bombed Iran’s massive South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf.

Lights from missile defence interceptors are seen in the sky above the oil refinery in Israel's northern city of Haifa on Thursday night. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP

Heavy explosions shook Dubai as air defences intercepted early incoming fire over the city where people were observing Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and mosques made the day’s first call to prayers.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said a fire broke out after shrapnel from an intercepted projectile landed on a warehouse, while Saudi Arabia reported shooting down multiple drones targeting its oil-rich Eastern Province.

The renewed attacks came after an intense day that saw Iran hit energy infrastructure around the region and launch more than a dozen missile salvos at Israel following the attack on South Pars.

South Pars, the Iranian part of the world’s largest gas field, is located offshore in the Persian Gulf and is owned jointly with Qatar.

With some 80 per cent of power generated in Iran coming from natural gas, the attack posed a direct threat to the country’s electricity supplies.

In Israel, sirens sounded early on Friday, warning of attacks on Jerusalem and in the north of the country, sending people again scrambling to shelters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Deaths soar as conflict continues

More than 3,000 people are believed to have been killed across Iran so far, and the Pentagon says more than 15,000 targets in the country have been hit in the first two weeks.

A girls’ school in the south-eastern Iranian city of Minab lies in rubble, with about 175 children and teachers killed in a strike that the US is believed to have carried out.

The strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea passage turned chokepoint for the Gulf’s oil and the world, has, in effect, been closed by Iran. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy writes, Iran’s economic warfare has reshaped the battlefield.

And the bill, according to analysts at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, is growing by roughly half a billion dollars every day.

Fuel prices hit

Asian shares were mixed on Friday following Wall Street losses, and oil prices pared earlier gains on the intensifying Iran war, falling back to about $107 a barrel. US futures were higher.

Oil prices had a rollercoaster day on Thursday with the Brent crude, the international standard, briefly surging to about $119 per barrel as attacks by Iran on oil and gas facilities around the Gulf escalated after Israel’s attack of Iran’s key natural gas field.

In early Friday trading, Brent crude fell 1.6 per cent to $106.90 a barrel, following Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s remarks that he would hold off on further attacks on Iran’s gas field at the request of US president Donald Trump. Benchmark US crude was down 2 per cent to $93.63 a barrel.

As Jack Power writes from Brussels, European gas prices jumped by 35 per cent on Thursday as Iran and Israel traded strikes on sites involved in the production and supply of oil and gas.

The targeting of energy infrastructure sent alarm bells ringing in Washington and European capitals, where governments had already been trying to contain an earlier surge in fuel prices, as the war heads towards its fourth week.

Governments across Europe are mulling short-term interventions to insulate households and industry from the worst of the spiralling fuel costs.

Israel pounds Tehran with airstrikes

Israel pounded Tehran with airstrikes on Friday as Iranians marked Nowruz, or the Persian New Year, and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu denied he “dragged” US president Donald Trump into the war with Iran.

Activists reported hearing strikes around Iran’s capital. The attacks occurred a day after Israel pledged to refrain from more strikes on a key Iranian gas field and Iran intensified attacks on oil and natural gas facilities around the Gulf.

The strikes come as questions mount about how aligned the US and Israel are in their war aims, with Netanyahu saying that Israel had acted alone in the bombing of Iran’s South Pars gas field. He also confirmed that Trump had asked Israel to hold off on such attacks.

Iran is being “decimated” and no longer had the capacity to enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles, but a revolution in the country would require a “ground component,” he said, without elaborating.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/AP

The Israeli premier also rejected the notion that he had dragged Trump into the conflict, implying that he was the junior partner in the joint assault on Iran.

“Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do?” Netanyahu told reporters, at a press conference.

“He didn’t need any convincing,” he added.

“I don’t think any two leaders have been as coordinated as President Trump and I. He’s the leader. I’m, you know, his ally.”