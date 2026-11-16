Riad Bouchaker faces sentence for attempted murder of three children at Parnell Square

Riad Bouchaker was found guilty of the attempted murder of three children in November 2023 on Dublin’s Parnell Square. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Riad Bouchaker will be sentenced at the Central Criminal Court on Monday for his attack on a group of schoolchildren on Dublin’s Parnell Square, which left a five-year-old girl severely disabled.

Bouchaker (52), a native of Algeria of no fixed abode, could face sentences of up to life imprisonment for offences including the attempted murder of three children and assault causing serious harm to a childcare worker.

Judge Tony Hunt, who heard victim impact statements and legal submissions last month, will give his sentence ruling on Monday.

Bouchaker was convicted last July of eight offences linked to the attack on November 23rd, 2023. There was serious rioting in Dublin later that evening.

The prosecution case was that Bouchaker intended to kill children. The maximum sentence for attempted murder is life imprisonment and the offence relating to childcare worker Leanne Flynn should be considered in the higher range of the maximum applicable sentence – life imprisonment, prosecuting counsel Karl Finnegan said.

Bouchaker’s senior counsel, who cannot be named by court order, said his client’s “very clear cognitive limitations” and intellectual limitations should be considered when sentencing, including in relation to why he contested the case. Bouchaker was unable to understand the concept of legal guilt and his lawyers considered they were ethically obliged to fight the case on his behalf, counsel said.

The three attempted murder charges relate to a severely injured five-year-old girl, a six-year-old girl and five-year-old boy.

The severely injured girl, who was stabbed in the heart, has an acquired brain injury, is confined to a wheelchair, cannot walk or talk, is fed through a gastric tube and needs medication to deal with pain, gastric reflux and to help her sleep, her mother said in a victim-impact statement.

The woman said the events of November 23rd, 2023, “changed our lives into unrecognisable ones”. Her daughter had, in a way, died for 40 minutes that day as she had no heartbeat and no oxygen going to her brain for that time, she said.

“A piece of myself, my husband and our families also died that day.”

[ ‘The monster that haunts our nightmares’: Parents address Bouchaker in sentence hearingOpens in new window ]

The six-year-old girl was discharged from hospital a day after having surgery to repair a non-penetrative laceration to her scalp and dislodging of a skull fragment.

The boy had a nick to his neck treated with paper stitches and three holes in his jacket hood.

Bouchaker was found guilty of intentionally inflicting serious harm on Flynn after he stabbed her when she tried to intervene.

She underwent life-saving surgery, including the removal of her spleen, which was necessary to stop blood loss.

The other offences included assault causing harm to two other children, a six-year-old girl and five-year-old boy. The girl had a bump on her head, a nick behind her ear, her top and coat were cut and she had wet herself. The boy had a small cut near his nipple, a graze under his arm and slashes in his upper clothing.

Bouchaker also faces sentence for assault causing harm to a Alan Lorena Guille, a French teenage chef who had minor scratches to his hand and face after wrenching the knife from Bouchaker’s hand.

The final offence was producing a 36cm kitchen carving knife, including a 24cm blade, capable of inflicting serious injury.

Hunt previously ruled Bouchaker was fit to stand trial with accommodations.

Psychiatrists had disagreed about his fitness to plead arising from an acquired brain injury, caused by pre-existing cognitive impairment combined with injuries suffered during interventions by members of the public at Parnell Square.

During interviews with gardaí in December 2023, following his arrest in hospital, Bouchaker denied any intent to kill and repeatedly said he was “sick” and “not in my mind”.