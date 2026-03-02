‘Shelter in place’: Travel advice for Irish citizens impacted by US attacks on Iran

Thousands of flights have been cancelled, with Emirates, based in Dubai, particularly affected. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled on Monday as the US-Israel attack on Iran continues to create widespread disruption in global air travel.

Retaliatory strikes by Iran on countries in the Gulf shut down hub airports that are commonly used as stop-offs on longer flights, adding to the number of trips affected by the drone and missile strikes in the region.

More than 1,200 flights have been cancelled already this morning, with Emirates, based in Dubai, Etihad, based in Abu Dhabi, and Qatar Airways, based in Doha, particularly affected.

The picture may worsen through the day. On Sunday, 3,156 flights were cancelled, according to the tracking platform FlightAware.

Airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar was still virtually empty as of Monday, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Which countries have Department of Foreign Affairs do-not-travel notices?

For Irish citizens, Iran, Iraq, Israel and Palestine are under red “do not travel” advice. Irish citizens in Iran are warned to shelter in place and be prepared to do so for an extended period.

Citizens in Israel are warned of the risk of rocket fire, drones and ballistic missiles, and encouraged to familiarise themselves with local protection protocols including building “safe rooms” and municipal bunkers.

Irish citizens in Palestine and Iraq are also encouraged to take precautions, with the advice also warning of dangers that pre-date the current war.

Syria and Lebanon are also subject to red warnings.

People in all those countries and other at-risk places should register with the citizens’ registration facility.

Which other countries face warnings?

Other countries have been given a second-tier warning, which means the Department of Foreign Affairs “strongly advises” against all but the most essential travel. Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are under this warning.

Irish citizens already in these countries are advised to contact the embassy in Saudi Arabia. They are also encouraged to shelter in place and follow local security advice.

Cyprus, where a British base was struck by a suspected Iranian drone strike overnight, remained under a “normal precautions” advisory, the lowest level of threat, as of Monday morning.

What is the situation for Irish tourists in the Gulf?

Airspace remains closed in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and elsewhere due to ongoing attacks and the risk of further strikes from Iran. Both airport closures and flight suspensions through dangerous airspace mean there is no imminent prospect of departure.

Airlines have said they will resume flights when possible. It is not advised to travel to the airport without confirmation of flight status.

In the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai and Abu Dhabi, hotels have been instructed to extend the stays of travellers who cannot depart, at State expense. Many malls, beaches and other tourist attractions remain open, local news reported.

What about for Irish ex-patriates?

Thousands of Irish people live in the Gulf states on an ongoing basis, and the advice for them remains to shelter in place. They are encouraged to register with Department of Foreign Affairs if they have not done so.

“I am also aware of suggestions of consideration of land routes to neighbouring countries, such as Oman,” Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said on Sunday. “However, I strongly urge citizens not to pursue anything other than a shelter in place strategy for now.”

What if my travel to the Gulf is affected? What are my rights?

Three of the world’s largest airlines, Emirates, Etihad and Qatar, operate from the region and have cancelled flights. Each are offering a rebook or refund option in some form, though travellers should check with their airline directly.

Other airlines travelling via the region have also cancelled flights, and others have adjusted routes or made other changes.

Travel insurance may not apply due to war exemptions, though travellers should check their own situation.

The war may last for a protracted period. US president Donald Trump suggested it could go on for “four weeks” on Sunday. It may not be possible to complete a planned journey within that time.