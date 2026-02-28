US and Israel conduct strikes on Iran

A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on Saturday. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation.

The strikes followed months of rising regional tensions amid threats by US president Trump to attack if Iran pressed ahead with its ​nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

“The state of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove ⁠threats to the State of Israel,” defence minister Israel Katz said.

Three large explosions were heard in central Tehran, according to the Iranian news agency Fars. The casualties and targets were not immediately clear.

In Israel, air-raid sirens blared across the country, warning Israelis to expect potential Iranian retaliation.

Israel closed its airspace ​to civilian ​flights on ⁠Saturday, ‌while US embassy in Qatar has implemented a shelter-in-place warning to all personnel, and recommended US citizens do the same until further notice.

The US and Iran renewed negotiations in February in a bid to resolve ⁠the decades-long dispute through diplomacy ​and avert the threat of a ​military confrontation that could destabilise the region.

Israel, however, insisted that any US deal ‌with Iran must include the dismantling ​of Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure, not just stopping the enrichment process, and lobbied ⁠Washington to include restrictions on Iran’s ⁠missile programme ​in the talks.

Iran said it was prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting sanctions but ruled out linking the issue to missiles.

Tehran also said it would defend itself against any attack.

It warned neighbouring countries hosting US. troops that it would retaliate against American bases if Washington struck Iran.

In June, ‌the US joined ⁠an Israeli military campaign against Iranian nuclear installations, in the most direct American military action ever against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran retaliated ‌by launching missiles toward the US Al Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest in ​the Middle East.

Western powers have warned that Iran’s ​ballistic missile project threatens regional stability and could deliver nuclear weapons if developed. Tehran denies seeking atomic bombs. - Agencies.

- This is a developing story